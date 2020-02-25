Three NASCAR teams cited for lug-nut infractions post-Las Vegas

NASCAR fined three teams for lug-nut violations after the race weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, one in each of NASCAR’s national series.

In the NASCAR Cup Series, the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet driven by Kyle Larson was found to have one lug nut not safe and secure during post-race inspection. As a result, NASCAR fined crew chief Chad Johnston $10,000.

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR fined Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Ben Beshore $5,000 after one lug nut was found not safe and secure on the No. 20 Toyota driven by Harrison Burton.

And in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NASCAR fined crew chief Matt Noyce $2,500 when one lug nut was found not safe and secure on the No. 99 ThorSport Racing Ford driven by Ben Rhodes.