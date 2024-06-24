Three names to consider for the Texas baseball head coach vacancy

The worst-kept secret in college baseball was the Texas Longhorns were prepared to move on from head coach David Pierce. On Monday they made it official.

The timing isn’t that surprising considering that two of the top candidates for the job will be facing off on Monday night with the winner taking home the 2024 NCAA baseball championship.

Depending on how quickly they make a move, we could find out who will be replacing Pierce by the end of the week. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has never shied away from making a quick hire.

Here are three candidates to consider for the job:

Texas A&M head coach Jim Schlossnagle

It would be the ultimate rivalry victory should the Texas Longhorns pry Jim Schlossnagle away from the Texas A&M Aggies prior to joining the SEC. Schlossnagle is familiar with Texas from his time with the TCU Horned Frogs from 2004 to 2001. He led the Horned Frogs to four straight College World Series appearances. Schlossnagle has also led the Aggies to Omaham in two of his three seasons.

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello

If it isn’t Schlossnagle then perhaps I could interest you in Tenessee Vols head coach Tony Vitello. He was an assistant under Schlossnagle at TCU before he eventually was named head coach at Tennessee. Vitello has led the Vols to three College World Series appearances in the last four seasons.

LSU Tigers head coach Jay Johnson

This is a name that D1 Baseball’s Kendall Rogers threw out during an interview with Matt Moscona. The Longhorns aren’t afraid of swinging for the fences and this would be a major hire if he were to leave LSU after leading them to a title in 2023.

If it is indeed one of these three head coaches who comes to Austin, the Longhorns are ready to draw first blood in the SEC.

