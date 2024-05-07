Three Moss Farms divers take first-place finishes at Regional

May 6—MOULTRIE — Moss Farms diver Beck Gregory took first place overall among the boys and sister Amelia Gregory and Ruby DeMott finished in a three-way for first among the girls in USA Diving's Junior Region 3 championships held last weekend in Athens.

The three were among 23 Diving Tigers who took part in the championships.

The top 15 divers in each age group advance to the Zone B Championships that will be held June 7-9 at the Moose Moss Aquatics Center.

The top six finishers in each age group at the Zone meet will qualify for the USA Diving Junior National Championships to be held July 29-Aug. 7 in Morgantown, W.Va.

Beck and Amelia took first place in the 1-meter, 3-meter and platform events. Both dive in the 12-13 age group.

DeMott was first on the 1-meter and 3-meter springboards in the 11-and-under age group.

Bo Bridges finished tied for second overall after winning the 16-18 boys 1-meter event and placing second on 3-meter.

Also turning in first-place finishes for the Diving Tigers were Zechariah Ledl, on 16-18 boys platform, and Austin Leigh Taylor, in the 14-15 girls platform event.

Taylor also finished fourth on 3-meter and fifth on 1-meter.

The Regional drew 133 divers to the Gabrielsen Natatorium on the University of Georgia campus.

Moss Farms diver Kendall Deloach also performed well in Athens, finishing third on both springboards and fourth on platform in the 14-15 girls age group.

Elizabeth Hobby was fourth on platform in 16-18 girls.

Summer Winchester took fifth-place finishes on both springboards in the 11-and-under girls age group and Landon Thomas was fifth on 3-meter and sixth on 1-meter in 12-13 boys.

Tuck Gregory, in 16-18 boys, turned in sixth-place finishes on both springboards.

Christopher Griffin was sixth on platform in 14-15 boys and Ansley Lane was sixth on 3-meter in 11-and-under girls.

Lane also was seventh on 1-meter.

Also turning in seventh-place finishes were Jewel Hart on 3-meter in 16-18 girls and Judson Taylor on 3-meter in 14-15 boys.

Also competing for Moss Farms in Athens were John Parker Harrison, Luke Hutto, Richard Murphy, Maggie Strange, Thomas Thomas, William Tyson, Steele Weeks and Nora Kate Taylor.

Moss Farms will send a number of its divers to the 2024 YMCA National Championships, which will be held May 9-12, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.