Three more programs connected to former UNC guard Caleb Love

Former North Carolina Tar Heels’ guard Caleb Love reopened his recruitment last week after decommitting from Michigan. The guard is one of the top players left in the transfer portal but with it being a recruiting dead period, he cannot take any visits.

That hasn’t stopped the interest from coming in for Love.

Eric Bossi of 247Sports wrote on Love’s status and three more teams that are showing interest in the talented guard: Arizona, Gonzaga and Texas. All have needs for a guard ahead of this 2023-24 college basketball season.

Texas seems to have been involved the longest while Arizona was right on its heels. Gonzaga emerged a bit over the course of the weekend. From the sounds of it, the race between those programs is a pretty tight one but the decision could be coming in the near future. The word is that Love would like to be on campus for the start of any summer workouts. As for visits, there has still been no word about anything being set or if he will even need to take them before making a decision.

It’s not shocking to see Love draw interest from big-time programs in the transfer portal. And it sounds like he will have a big decision to make in the coming weeks.

