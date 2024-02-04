Three more predictions favor the Sooners for 2025 5-Star safety

The Oklahoma Sooners are building something special in their 2025 recruiting class so far. There is still a long way to go before Early Signing Day but if the Sooners can continue this momentum, they could have a special class on their hands.

Saturday, the Sooners received a prediction from On3’s Texas insider Justin Wells for five-star safety Jonah Williams, but since then, three more predictions have come in in favor of the Sooners. One of which is from Texas A&M Insider Landyn Rosow. SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion and On3’s Sam Spiegelman also issued predictions in the Sooners’ favor.

The prediction from the Aggies recruiting insider is a big one. Texas A&M has been a thorn in Oklahoma’s side on the recruiting trail in recent years. Williams also reportedly canceled his visit to A&M that was scheduled for this weekend sighting a prior commitment.

But this is the big one for Oklahoma, especially on the defensive side of the ball. This class has a lot of potential to be a special offensive line class, but there aren’t a ton of highly-touted defensive players Oklahoma is in the running for. So Williams could be the face of the class on the defensive side of the ball.

Now, it’s up to Brent Venables, Brandon Hall, and the rest of the Sooners staff to bring it home and get pen to paper on signing day.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire