Three more Nebraska football players receive single-digit numbers

Kickoff to the 2023 Nebraska football season is two weeks away, and the Huskers unveiled their next set of players that will don single-digit numbers. Last week, four players earned the number. Three more players also received the honor, bringing the total number to seven, leaving just two remaining.

There was a fourth player that earned the honor. Offensive lineman Ethan Piper received the recognition, but he can’t wear a single-digit number due to his position.

Head football coach Matt Rhule is implementing a system that awards single-digit jersey numbers to the toughest players on the team, a tradition he utilized at Temple and Baylor.

“What we decided was 0 through 9 would go to the nine or 10 toughest guys on the team” Rhule said. “When I say ‘toughest’, we define that for the guys. Really the guys who best exemplify what it means to be a Cornhusker, to be accountable, to be dependable, to be tough, hardworking, competitive every single day. As we get into training camp, the players will vote on it, and we hope it becomes a tradition. As we have embraced all the great traditions that are here, hopefully this will be something new that people will get in to.”

Find a list of all the recently awarded single-digit numbers below.

No. 0, Nash Hutmacher, Defensive Lineman

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Though he’s in his fourth season with the Huskers, defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher has been relatively quiet in his career. The 6-4, 330-pound lineman has seen action throughout, playing in every game last season, earning two starts and recording 15 total tackles.

His career best game came in the team’s 15-14 loss to Wisconsin last season. In the loss, Hutmacher recorded a career-high four tackles with his first career TFL to go along with it.

Now with the Oacoma, South Dakota native earning the honor of donning the No. 0 jersey for his junior season, this could be a sign of much to come.

No. 3, Nick Henrich, Linebacker

(Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Coming off a season-ending injury nearly a year ago, linebacker Nick Henrich is already looking to make this season count. Now, he’ll be doing it while rocking the No. 3 jersey.

Henrich is entering his fifth year at Nebraska, but injuries and COVID-19 has given three more possible seasons ahead of him. The Omaha native became a vital part of the Nebraska defense in the 2021 season, recording 99 tackles through 12 starts. Then in the 2022 season, Henrich racked up 37 more tackles, putting him on pace to hit a little under 89 before suffering a season-ending injury.

Much has already been seen out of Henrich, but if he is able to get through a full season once more, this could be his best yet.

No. 5, John Bullock, Linebacker

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Hutmacher, linebacker John Bullock’s numbers have been low, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t put in the work. Bullock’s entering his fifth season after spending the last two on special teams.

The Omaha native has earned 22 total starts for the Huskers, aiding them on punt and kickoff. There he’s recorded six total tackles, with five of them coming in the 2021 season. Now, for what will be his junior season, he’ll be wearing the No. 5 jersey.

Whether Bullock remains on special teams or gets the opportunity to take snaps on defense, he’ll show why he earned the honor of receiving a single-digit number.

