Three more ETSU Buccaneers enter the NCAA transfer portal including one All-American

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Since the Blue and Gold scrimmage, the NCAA transfer portal at ETSU has been busy with four players wanting to play elsewhere.

Leading the pack is all-American senior defensive back Sheldon Arnold II who announced earlier this week on his social media page that he plans to transfer.

Following Arnold out the door, today are redshirt junior linebacker Jordan Haskins and redshirt junior defensive back Khalil Anderson.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.