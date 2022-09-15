Three more Dallas Cowboys players ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Bengals

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) rushes against Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse (27) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford.

The Dallas Cowboys, already missing starting quarterback Dak Prescott, will be without safety Jayron Kearse (knee), defensive end Tarell Basham (quad) and guard Connor McGovern (ankle) during their Week 2 meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Receiver Michael Gallup, who is recovering from an ACL tear, did not play in the season opener and remained limited on Dallas' practice report. Many expect Gallup will need at least one more week before returning to action.

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway wrote Wednesday that if there was a right time for Joe Burrow to get the turnovers out of the way, it was last week, because the Cowboys are even better at taking the ball away.

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Three more Dallas Cowboys players ruled out for Sunday against Bengals