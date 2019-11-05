Three Monster Energy Series teams penalized for lug-nut infractions at Texas

Staff Report
NASCAR announced penalties Tuesday to three Monster Energy Series teams for lug-nut violations found after Sunday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway.

Competition officials found three cars each with one lug nut not safely secured in a post-race check after Sunday’s AAA Texas Motor Speedway. The crew chiefs for those teams were each docked $10,000.

The teams with Texas lug-nut infractions:

  • No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for driver Daniel Hemric (crew chief Luke Lambert)

  • No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Denny Hamlin (crew chief Chris Gabehart)

  • No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota for driver Parker Kligerman (crew chief Mark Hillman)

There were no penalties stemming from Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth track.

