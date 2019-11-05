Three Monster Energy Series teams penalized for lug-nut infractions at Texas

NASCAR announced penalties Tuesday to three Monster Energy Series teams for lug-nut violations found after Sunday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway.

Competition officials found three cars each with one lug nut not safely secured in a post-race check after Sunday’s AAA Texas Motor Speedway. The crew chiefs for those teams were each docked $10,000.

RELATED: Texas race results | Full schedule for ISM Raceway

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The teams with Texas lug-nut infractions:

No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet for driver Daniel Hemric (crew chief Luke Lambert)

No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota for driver Denny Hamlin (crew chief Chris Gabehart)

No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota for driver Parker Kligerman (crew chief Mark Hillman)

There were no penalties stemming from Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the 1.5-mile Fort Worth track.