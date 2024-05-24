Three Monégasques in L'Équipe's Ligue 1 Team of the Season

Major players in the Rouge et Blanc's very good season, Takumi Minamino, Maghnes Akliouche and Aleksandr Golovin have been rewarded by being part of the 2023-2024 team of the season, based on the grades by the newspaper L'Équipe.

The Ligue 1 season having ended, the sports daily L’Équipe has revealed the identity of their Ligue 1 Team of the Season, bringing together the best Ligue 1 players by position via its rating system. And as if to reward a secon place finish by AS Monaco, we find three Rouge et Blanc in this team, who share the bill with three Parisians, three Brestois and two Niçois.

The fantastic trio 🦸

In fact, Takumi Minamino, Maghnes Akliouche ad Aleksandr Golovin are all in the Top 6 in the newspaper’s ratings and thus figure in this “dream team”. After an incredible August with three goals and two assists – which earned him the UNFP Player of the Month award – our Japanese international even quickly took the lead in the ranking, with an average of 7.33.

Taki’ on the podium 🥉

After 34 rounds, the Monegasque number 18 finally finished the season with an average score of 6.08, behind only Pierre Lees-Melou (Brest, 6.21) and Ousmane Dembélé (Paris, 6.24). It was logical for this regular in The Team of the Week, who has been awarded as such seven times, more than any other player at the Club.

Minamino

Decisive against Strasbourg, Nantes, Montpellier, Metz, Rennes and Clermont, Taki’ also tipped the balance to the good side in the last seconds in the win in Lens, with a high-class performance and goal, which saw him elected MVP of the month of February! It was a more than crucial success, since it would launch AS Monaco’s eight-match unbeaten run, synonymous with a return to the Champions League.

The impressive ascension of Maghnes Akliouche 🏔️

He too is a major architect of the return to the Champions League! For his first full season in Ligue 1 as a regular starter, Maghnes Akliouche has impressed the top flight with his talent. Playing on one side or between the lines, the attacking midfielder trained at La Diagonale has been first choice no matter the system chosen by Adi Hütter.

With four appearances in The Team of the round against(Marseille, Metz, Rennes, Montpellier), the French U-21 international finished with an overall rating of 6.05 at the end of the season. This places him in fourth position in the rankings just behind… Takumi Minamino!

A man for the biggest occasions

Involved in seven goals (four goals, three assists) in 2024, our number 21 stood out in particular during the two matches against Olympique de Marseille, with three goals and an assist. Before being elected MVP for April by the Monégasque supporters, thanks to scoring the only goal against Rennes at the Stade Louis-II (1-0).

Golo’, MVP times 4 🎯

The third player to be part of the eleven type of the season: Aleksandr Golovin! The Russian was credited with an average rating of 6 in L’Équipe (6th in the rankings). Voted best player of the season by CSM, he was MVP three times (September, October, November), the playmaker was also a major asset for the Rouge et Blanc.

Decisive in stats… and more! 📊

With a goal in the last minute against Nice (2-3), for the other turning point of the season, the one who recently celebrated his 200 matches with the Club, stood out as being the most decisive midfielder in Ligue 1, being involved in 12 goals (six goals, six assists).

Golovin

With a total of 27 matches played, Golo’ has demonstrated his qualities, both in terms of statistics and in terms of influence, as indicated by recent rankings from CIES on the most impactfuul players in Ligue 1.

And in Sofascore’s team with Wilfried Singo! 🤝

It is therefore not surprising to find him also in the Sofascore team of the season, with an average rating of 7.64, just behind Kylian Mbappé (7.89). An eleven based solely on data, we also find a certain Wilfried Singo in central defence! The Ivorian thus obtained a score of 7.31, having been able to showcase his defensive solidity throughout the year, particularly during the match against PSG.

🇫🇷 | Team of the Season Seven different sides are represented in our Ligue 1 TotS! 👏👏 Champions PSG lead the way with four players included, while second-placed Monaco are the only other side featured more than once. Kylian Mbappé is our Player of the Season. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/y1QmLOijCI — Sofascore (@SofascoreINT) May 21, 2024

Five nominees for the fans’ XI

Finally, AS Monaco is well represented in the nominees for the fans’s team of the season in Ligue 1 Uber Eats. The Principality club has five players in the list of 58: Wissam Ben Yedder, Takumi Minamino, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Zakaria and Wilfried Singo. Now it’s time to vote for them before May 28… and DAGHE messieurs! 🇲🇨