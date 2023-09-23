Three moments that prove Jamaal Stewart's impact on Centennial football is paying off

FRANKLIN – Nolensville's second-half comeback nearly derailed Centennial's quest for perfection, but the Cougars avoided a meltdown when Wells Stanley drilled a 21-yard field goal with less than 10 seconds remaining in the game to knock off the Knights, 17-14 Friday.

The Cougars are 6-0 for the first time since 2014 and move to 2-0 in Region 6-5A, led by first-year coach Jamaal Stewart. Here are three moments in Friday's game that are indicative of Stewart's imprint on Centennial's program and why the Cougars could make a deep 5A playoff run.

Empowering his quarterback

Columbia Academy transfer Elisha Nieves struggled in the second half, completing passes. He was missing open receivers in the fourth quarter after Nolensville erased a 14-0 halftime deficit to tie it at 14-14 with 8:06 remaining. For a while, Stewart went to his Wildcat offense with direct snaps to running back Dominic Reed.

But with the game in the balance with just under two minutes left, Stewart put the ball back in the hands of Nieves and the senior delivered. His 30-yard completion in the middle of the field on 3rd-down to Josh Jenkins was followed by a 37-yard sideline delivery to Kani Johnson that set up Centennial with a first-and-goal with 28 seconds left.

Prior to those two final passes, Nieves was 4-of-9 in the second half, with an interception. Two of those four passes went for negative yards.

"We talk about family and loving each other all the time," said Nieves, who finished 12-of-19 passing for 155 yards with a touchdown. "Coach showed that faith, that love in me, by giving me the opportunity to go make a play. Kani made a great catch that set us up for field goal. None of that happens if a coach doesn't believe in you, even when you're struggling."

Faith in the process

Stewart implored Stanley to improve his punting throughout the game. Stanley struggled to connect squarely with the football with three punts that failed to crack 30 yards. That set up good field position for Nolensville for much of the game.

But Stewart didn't hesitate to call on Stanley in the closing seconds of the game and his team four yards away from the end zone. Reed already had a first quarter touchdown run, barreling over Nolensville defenders for a 7-yard score and busted a 44-yard run in the second quarter. It wouldn't have surprised anyone If Stewart called on Reed to end the game with another touchdown run.

Instead Stanley drilled a 21-yard chip-shot that sent Centennial players sprinting out on the field in celebration.

"Wells is out on the field 20 minutes before practice and 30 minutes before games so when we get close enough, he deserves that opportunity," Stewart said. "If we're going to use words like trust and love and family, what better way than to show that we trust Wells too?"

'It's just plain fun'

Centennial kicker Wells Stanley (17) celebrates with teammates after kicking the game winning field goal against Nolensville during an high school football game Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, in Franklin, Tenn. Centennial won 17-14.

Reed summed up the season, six weeks in.

"I've never had so much fun playing football in all my four years," he said. "It's just plain fun to play for coach Stewart. It helps when we're winning, but coach Stewart is never going to let us think we can't win a game, no matter who we're playing."

Reed ran 13 times for 76 yards as Centennial's defense stopped Nolensville on four fourth-down plays inside the Cougars' 30 yard line.

"It's been fun from the start," Reed said. "I'm just grateful to be a part of a team like this."

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football: 3 moments that show Jamaal Stewart's impact on Centennial