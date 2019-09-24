Three missed kicks sink Buccaneers in one-point loss to Giants

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down the Buccaneers' loss to the New York Giants on Sunday in which any of the three missed kicks by Tampa's Matt Gay would've made the difference in the one-point loss. In a suddenly up-for-grabs NFC South, wasting a good Jameis Winston game is not a good look for Bruce Arians and the 1-2 Buccaneers.

Hear the full conversation on the Yahoo Sports NFL Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.