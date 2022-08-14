Three Michigan football offensive players poised for a breakout year

Michigan is coming off a 12-2 campaign in 2021, a truly magical run. The Wolverines knocked off Ohio State, 42-27, at the Big House and shut down Iowa in the Big Ten championship game.

The only knocks on the resume last year were the inexplicable loss to Michigan State and the loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

The maize and blue return just about all of their offense from last year. The only two major departures were Hassan Haskins, who will forever be remembered after scoring five touchdowns against the Buckeyes, and Andrew Stueber from the offensive line.

Michigan’s offense should be as lethal as its ever been under Jim Harbaugh in 2022. Whoever gets the nod at quarterback will have plenty of skill weapons to help them succeed.

Every season players that may not be thought of in fall camp, or that will get an extended role, will have a breakout year.

Here are three offensive players that we could see having breakout years in 2022.

List

Five Michigan football storylines to watch during fall camp

Donovan Edwards

Photo: Isaiah Hole

This one feels like cheating, but we are talking about a guy that was third on the depth chart last year behind both Haskins and Blake Corum.

The former five-star recruit out of West Bloomfield rushed for 174 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. He also caught 20 receptions for 265 yards and a score.

Now that Haskins has departed for the NFL, Edwards is going to be the 1B in the backfield behind Corum, but according to Joel Klatt, Edwards may be a Heisman contender.

Jim Harbaugh has made it known Edwards is one of his favorite players, and is a generational talent, so the writing is on the wall on how big of a season the sophomore could have.

The maize and blue will be able to utilize Edwards in a variety of ways this upcoming season from running the ball, to receiving out of the backfield, and even being able to use him as a decoy. In fact, during his freshman campaign, he broke a school record against Maryland when he hauled in 10 catches.

Story continues

We fully expect Edwards to have a tremendous season, and this breakout pick feels like a safe one.

Andrel Anthony

Photo: Isaiah Hole

The former three-star recruit out of East Lansing has a real chance to be a star in this Michigan offense in 2022.

The only thing standing in Anthony’s way is all of the other receivers the Wolverines have. The maize and blue are absolutely loaded at this position.

The 6-foot-2 receiver had a solid freshman campaign last year when he caught 12 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns. But what really got the nation’s attention was what Anthony did to his hometown team, Michigan State. Against the Spartans, Anthony caught for 155 yards and two scores.

YOU'RE NOT CATCHING HIM ⚡️@UMichFootball gets the first TD of the game thanks to this 93-yard catch and run by @andrel_jr! pic.twitter.com/QecWvygzrP — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 30, 2021

After that eye opening game from Anthony, he was named Big Ten freshman of the week.

There is a battle at the wide receiver position for 2022, but the physically gifted Anthony is right in the thick of things. The only two players that we would think are cemented into a starting role are Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson.

It seems it would be hard not to give the East Lansing product a long look as the No. 3 wide out this year when it became obvious how special he could be. Anthony has all the tools to be a good jump-ball catcher and he has the speed and elusiveness to outrun the opponents.

Erick All

Photo: Isaiah Hole

All had a very fine season last year after he finished second on the team in receptions with 38 and he mustered 437 yards along with two scores.

After someone ranks No. 2 in receptions for a squad, you may wonder how he could be on this list.

Because All has the abilities to be the best tight end in the country. During Big Ten Media Days, Jim Harbaugh said that he believes All is the best in the country and the only person that could be better than him is Luke Schoonmaker. Pretty significant statement from the head coach.

The former four-star out of Fairfield (Ohio) had a nice bounce-back year after 2020. During 2020 fall camp, All was being talked about as having the best hands on the team, but drops ended up crushing All mentally during the COVID-19 season. During Big Ten media days, All talked about how just one drop messed him up and how he was able to regain focus.

Like we previously noted, the Wolverines have an embarrassment of riches at the skill positions on offense. But the tight end position has been utilized at a high level ever since Harbaugh took the helm back in 2015.

Jake Butt is the only Michigan tight end to win the Mackey Award for the nation’s best tight end, but All has the look to possibly change that in 2022.

1

1

1

1

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire