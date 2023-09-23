Three metro Detroit teens finish race car-themed academy with chance to win race in Indy

Three metro Detroit students will be competing in an invitation-only go-karting NXG Grand Prix on Saturday in Indianapolis — in the shadow of one of the meccas of auto racing.

The race in the parking lot of Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the culmination of a motorsports academy and racing series that aims to expose more students of color to the life lessons and STEM-related skills involved in racing.

Ian Osuna Cepeda, 13 of Troy, Gabriel Jones, 14 of Warren and Shane Smith, 14 of Detroit, are preparing to drive after participating in classes in Detroit and the Nexgeneracers (NXG) racing series in Indianapolis this summer.

“They really teach you a lot. It’s not just about engineering or mechanics, they also teach you about life skills,” said Smith, a sophomore at Detroit Henry Ford Academy. “This is a sport and adrenaline gets high and emotions get high, so they really teach you how to keep your emotions in check. Even if something doesn’t go your way, you know, just stay calm and keep going because when you lose … you lose control of yourself, and you can’t have that inside the karts.”

Students in the Nexgeneracers academy pose in front of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ian is returning for his second Grand Prix, after winning the race last year. He’s also one of the youngest participants to compete in the event, and is this year’s points leader heading into Saturday’s race.

“It’s an honor, and I’m proud of myself and I’m just very grateful for all the stress that my parents have like driving me all the way to Indianapolis from Michigan and back,” said Ian, an eighth grader at Smith Middle School in Troy, of the racing series that takes places over 10 weekends in Indianapolis. “Just a lot of gratitude.”

Saturday will be Gabriel's first race. He recognizes how much he has grown within the program.

“From the first time till now, I have made a big improvement,” said Gabriel, a freshman at Sterling Heights Stevenson High School. “If I were able to race myself from when I first joined to now, I would definitely beat myself.”

Racing veterans Rod Reid and Charles Wilson co-founded NXG in 2006 to provide STEM-related education through motorsports while incorporating lessons students can apply throughout their lives like financial responsibility and controlling one’s emotions.

The program has been in Michigan since 2021, through a partnership with Blue Crosse Blue Shield of Michigan. Since their arrival, they have had 98 students participate in at least one class or event, according to Marcia Zgirta, the program's executive administrator.

“With their support, we were able not only able to come to Detroit and have classes, but also have other activations in and around the Grand Prix,” Reid said.

Reid emphasizes that the program is not meant to build racers. He sometimes must deliver the harsh news to kids that being a racer is a hard career path to break into.

“I don’t ever want to shatter anyone’s dreams,” Reid said. “Let’s talk about what it takes to be a race car driver, because it’s a lot more than skill in the car, it’s going to be your skill to sell yourself and raise money. So, if that’s your Plan A, have a Plan B and Plan C in something that will pay you.”

Ada Cepeda credits Reid and the program with teaching her son, Ian, lessons he may not have expected during a motor sports academy.

“I think there is a need, especially in the youth, to be self-aware, to be confident, to have emotional intelligence. I think that’s where I feel … I’ve seen the most improvement,” Ada said. “I think that has a lot to do with the education Coach Reid has provided to him … learn to fail. I think that’s the number one lesson that I have seen him learn from Coach Reid.”

India Jones also pointed to the more intangible life lessons the academy taught her son, Gabriel.

“NXG and Coach Reid have really taught them discipline," India said. “Basically, taking accountability and focusing on himself and how he can manage himself on the track, with others no matter how they do.”

Gabriel Jones, 14, looks at the NXG Grand Prix race course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

As Ian heads into his second race, he said he hopes to enjoy the moment.

“Let’s say I mess up. It’s a whole other experience,” Ian said. “It’s also the finale; everyone’s super excited … you have to be happy. Let’s say I lose, well it’s another challenge for me. I’ll keep my head up, be happy, and that’s ultimately going to teach me or make me better the next time something like this happens.”

