Three matchups to watch in Vikings game vs. Cardinals

The Vikings have a tough game against the Cardinals.

Arizona is coming off a 38-13 victory over Tennessee in the regular season opener, while Minnesota is coming off a 27-24 defeat to Cincinnati in Week 1.

The Cardinals have some matchups where they can exploit the Vikings. Minnesota needs some players to step up in order to pull off the upset over Arizona on Sunday.

Here are three key matchups to watch:

Vikings LT Rashod Hill vs. Cardinals DE Chandler Jones

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) goes up against Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Jones had five sacks against the Titans. Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan isn't a perfect player, but he is decent, and he looked horrendous against Jones. Hill is probably worse than Lewan. Hill has been a reserve for the Vikings the past few seasons. He was a starter in 2018, but eventually lost his position after Brian O'Neill played well and Riley Reiff came back from injury. Hill is coming off a game where he had a PFF grade of 49.7 and committed three penalties against the Bengals. Hill having a better showing against Jones is incredibly important for the success of the Vikings offense.

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson vs. Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, file photo, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson (7) warms up prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File)

Story continues

Peterson is facing off against the team he played for his entire NFL career before signing with the Vikings this offseason. While Peterson lined up on the left side of the defense in Week 1, Minnesota would be smart to find ways to put Peterson on Hopkins as much as possible, especially after Bashaud Breeland's inconsistent performance against the Bengals. Hopkins was traded to Arizona last year and had a stellar first season with the team. He had two touchdown receptions against the Titans in the regular season opener in 2021. Peterson has to shut down his former teammate. Or else, the Vikings could be looking at another game where the wide receiver, like Ja'Marr Chase, has a massive day against them. Between Peterson, Breeland, Mackensie Alexander and others, it will take a by-committee effort to hold off Hopkins, A.J. Green and Christian Kirk.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray against the entire Vikings defense

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) drops back to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sep. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Murray helped pick apart the Titans defense for four touchdown passes and just one pick. It's hard to really focus on one position group against Murray. The Vikings defensive line has to pressure him. The entire defensive front has to not let the quarterback out of the pocket too often — that's where he can thrive and make big plays. And, of course, the Vikings defensive backs have to make him throw into tight windows. Murray is the kind of dual-threat quarterback that can torture a defense that's not ready. Minnesota's entire unit has to be prepared.

1

1