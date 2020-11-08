Three matchups to watch in Raiders' Week 9 clash against Chargers

Three matchups to watch in Raiders-Chargers game Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As the Raiders (4-3) embark on a critical stretch, playing three straight game in the AFC West, they need to build on the momentum created by last week’s gritty 16-6 win in Cleveland.

The Raiders unleashed their run game against the Browns, rushing for a season-high 209 yards and leaning on a defense that played its best game by allowing just two field goals.

The quest continues Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, a Jekyll & Hyde team good enough to build double-digit leads against four quality opponents but bad enough to surrender each of those leads.

Playing the Chargers creates a mental challenge for the Raiders, who have to disregard the weak side of the Chargers and remain focused on negating their strengths. That begins with slowing down rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who is off to a great start.

Here are three matchups to watch: