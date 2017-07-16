The three Marlins outfielders show off the highs and lows of fielding

Sports fans typically experience the entire range of human emotion over the course of a single season. In baseball, that sensation will often occur in the same game. The Miami Marlins outfielders put that on display perfectly during Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

All three outfielders had opportunities at fantastic defensive plays during the game. The end result: One good. One great. One ugly. Hey, there’s a reason “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” is reserved for Hollywood … it’s a bit too convenient.

Let’s start off with the good. In the top of the fifth inning, Logan Forsythe drove a ball deep to center field. Christian Yelich ranged back. Once he reached the warning track, he slowed down and put his hand out to feel for the wall. Yelich had a moment, steadied himself and leapt about three-quarters of the way up the wall to make the grab. The ball wouldn’t have been a home run, but he saved an extra base hit. Without context, you might be tempted to this catch the great one. Not today.

Marcell has a knack for climbing walls and robbing home runs. pic.twitter.com/ScPUUXteRZ — MLB (@MLB) July 16, 2017

The great catch belongs to Marcell Ozuna. An inning later, Enrique Hernandez drove a ball deep to left. Ozuna tracked the ball to the wall, just like Yelich. This time, however, the ball was clearly sailing out of the park. Ozuna timed his jump perfectly, used his right arm to hold himself in a top of the wall for half a second and fully extended his left arm to rob a home run. He smiled as he raced back to the dugout after the play. Pretty great, right?

You’re allowed to smile after you take away a home run like Marcell Ozuna. (Screenshot via MLB.com) More

That leaves the ugly. On this day, that belongs to Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton actually had the first opportunity at a tremendous defensive play. In the top of the fourth inning, Chris Taylor smacked a ball deep to right field. Stanton had a longer run than each of his teammates. As he hustled near the wall in right center, Stanton jumped at the last moment to try and make the play. He couldn’t get there in time. The ball bounced off the wall, giving Taylor an extra base hit.

That wasn’t the worst part, though. You might not notice it at first, but when Stanton comes back to the ground after his leap, he’s missing something: His glove. Yep. As replays show, Stanton’s glove fell over the outfield wall on his jump. After hopping up to look for his glove, Stanton realized he would need a temporary replacement. A member of the club had to run out a replacement glove for the outfielder to use the rest of the inning.

And so, in the course of one game – actually, the course of just three innings – Marlins fans got to experience a fairly wide range of emotions watching their favorite club.

Unfortunately, for them, at least, the final emotion they experienced was sadness. Despite a late comeback attempt, the Marlins couldn’t get the job done, falling 3-2 to the Dodgers.

If there’s an upside, it’s that the feeling is only temporary. This is baseball. Anything can happen 24 hours from now.

More MLB coverage from Yahoo Sports:

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik