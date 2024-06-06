Three Manchester City stars have been named in the England squad for Euro 24

Manchester City have had three players named in the England squad for the upcoming European Championships. Phil Foden, Kyle Walker and John Stones are all part of Gareth Southgate’s squad that will be attempting to guide England to glory at Euro 24.

England announced their squad for Euro 24 earlier today. It is expected that Foden, Stones and Walker will play a key role for England at the tournament. Their winning experience at Manchester City may be crucial in aiding England’s chances at the tournament. The full squad can be seen below.

This summer’s European Championships are an opportunity for Phil Foden to further enhance his reputation. He will head to the tournament off the back of a stunning 23/24 season for Manchester City. Foden’s rise this season saw him named the FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year and the Premier League Player of the Season. If he can carry that form into Euro 24 he has the potential to be one of the stars of the tournament.

Kyle Walker and John Stones will likely be key players in defence for the Three Lions. Their experience and ability will likely see them be called upon at the back in Gareth Southgate’s preferred starting lineup. If they are both at their best they will help form a solid defence for England at the tournament.

There was however disappointment for Jack Grealish. The winger missed out on selection in Gareth Southgate’s squad. After a disappointing 23/24 season for Grealish today’s squad announcement is a disappointing ending to his season. The hope is that it can spur him on to return to his best next season for Manchester City.