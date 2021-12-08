Three LSU Tigers Players Named To All-SEC Teams

The All-SEC teams were announced on Tuesday, and the LSU Tigers had three players named to the team. Linebacker Damone Clark was named to the first team, while offensive lineman Ed Ingram and kicker Cade York earned second-team honors.

Clark came into the season with high expectations and delivered. The Linebacker led the country in tackles with 135. Also, Clark had 15.5 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, and two forced fumbles.

Clark was a finalist for the Butkus Award but lost out to Nakobe Dean of Georgia. However, the senior improved on his coverage and tackling, and it showed in his stats for the 2021 season. Clark will showcase his talents in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

In his fifth year as a Tiger, Ingram was a critical part of the LSU offensive line. Ingram started all 11 games for LSU and was an outstanding run blocker. Ingram was a leader on and off the field for the Tigers and will play in the Senior Bowl along with Clark.

Coming into the season, York was considered one of the best placekickers in the country. York made 15-of-18 kicks and 7-of-8 from 50 yards or more. But York did not make the final list for the Lou Groza kicking award.