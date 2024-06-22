Three LSU Tigers earn All-American honors from Baseball America

Baseball America has released its list of the 2024 baseball All-Americans. Three LSU Tigers have made the list.

Griffin Herring, Luke Holman, and Tommy White are the three Tigers who have been named All-Americans by Baseball America. One Tiger was named a second-team All-American while the other two were both third-team All-Americans.

Herring earned second-team All-American honors after being the best pitcher on the pitching staff this year. He finished the season with a 6-1 record and a 1.79 ERA. In 50.1 innings of work, he struck out 67 hitters while only walking 13. In his last outing of the year, he pitched a gem against Wofford and earned a win.

Holman had a great season on the bayou as he finished with a 9-4 record and a 2.75 ERA. In 91.2 innings of work, he struck out 127 hitters and only walked 33. His last appearance of the season came in a loss to North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Regional.

White had a good season as he finished with a .330 batting average with 12 doubles, 24 homers, and 70 RBI. All three of these guys are likely to hear their names called in the 2024 MLB draft.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire