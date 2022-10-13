Three LSU players named to On3’s midseason True Freshman All-Americans list

Reuters Videos

STORY: At first glance, Panya Khamrap's quiet backyard looks like any other in this remote village in Thailand. But last week, the 34-year-old became the perpetrator of the country's worst massacre. He murdered 36 people in a three hour rampage through the district in which he was born, shooting and stabbing to death neighbors, including a childhood friend and 22 children at a local nursery. In the days before the killing, neighbors like Sombat Rattani said the sound of Panya's 9 mm pistol cracked the silence in the sleepy village.It was the latest show of violence from the former police sergeant who was fired for drugs in January. "There was gunfire the night before, at around 9 or 10 p.m. I heard three shots. After he was discharged from the police force, I don't know what happened to him but from time to time, he would fire shots. The village chief went to warn him and they argue. He didn't behave like this before, this was after his dismissal."Panya returned home in 2020 after a stint in Bangkok with the police. Newly divorced, he moved in with a woman and her son. After his dismissal in January, colleagues said he was hot tempered and started fights. Early on the day of the massacre, Panya had a court appointment on a drugs charge. Reuters was unable to establish what happened at the court. But when he returned home, Panya's girlfriend and her son were gone, police said. At around midday, he left in a pick-up truck and crashed into a man on a motorcycle, before rolling down the window and shooting him. Rattani says it happened right outside the store he runs."A man fell over here and I pulled him over there. It all happened there, the victim didn't run, he crawled."Panya then rammed into a group of people at an intersection and stabbed them, before driving to the Uthai Sawan Child Development Center. For about 20 minutes he went from room to room, shooting teachers and slashing the children with a machete. Some teachers fled over a wall but not an eight-months pregnant woman. Another teacher Maliwan Lasopha, a childhood friend of Panya's tried to plead with him. He killed them both. Tawee Lasopha is Maliwan's father: "I was informed that people told Maliwan to run and she did. But my daughter, I don’t know what she was thinking, but I think she was concerned about the children and the pregnant teacher, so she went back to try to talk to her friend, who was the perpetrator. But at that stage, it was impossible to talk."Witnesses said Panya emerged calmly holding the blade and drove back to his neighborhood. One neighbor Suwan Tonsomsen said she received frantic messages from her daughter-in-law, who was sheltering in her home with two children, clamping her hand over the mouth of her toddler to keep him quiet. "He is here", one text read. Suwan said she phoned the police 165 times.At 3 p.m., Panya burned his truck, shot his girlfriend and her son, then himself. Thailand's deputy police chief, General Surachate Hakparn, acknowledged the police response had been slow and officers arrived too late to stop the killing. As the community mourns, health officials have been holding group therapy sessions, along with doing home visits and provide mental health advice to traumatized family members.