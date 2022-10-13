Three LSU players named to On3’s midseason True Freshman All-Americans list
Coming into the 2022 season, it was no secret that LSU was going to be relying on a lot of new faces.
Coach Brian Kelly rehauled the roster in the transfer portal, but he also signed one of the best recruiting classes in the country in his first offseason. The result has been a number of true freshmen seeing big roles right off the bat.
With so many young players contributing on the field this season, it shouldn’t come as a major shock that three of them were named to On3‘s midseason “True Freshman All-Americans” list. Here are the players that were selected:
LT Will Campbell
Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images
One of the top recruits in the 2022 class, Campbell was an early enrollee and impressed in spring. By the time fall camp rolled around, he had all but secured the starting left tackle job. Protecting the blindside of a quarterback in the SEC in Year 1 is no small feat, and Campbell has the makings of an elite tackle.
Will Campbell was a day one starter at left tackle for LSU and has turned in a strong showing through five games. The 6-foot-6, 325-pounder missed LSU’s week six game against Tennessee after being hospitalized following what head coach Brian Kelly termed as “an episode” earlier in the week. While Campbell’s status moving forward remains unclear, Kelly noted that early tests have ruled out anything deemed life threatening. Campbell has been a key cog in Kelly’s effort to rebuild LSU’s offensive line. The in-state product had settled in at left tackle for the Tigers and gave up zero sacks and just one pressure in his first two SEC games, according to Pro Football Focus.
Campbell ranked as the No. 40 overall prospect according to the 2022 On3 Consensus.
RT Emery Jones
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Jones didn’t enter the year as a starter, but he took over the right tackle spot ahead of the Mississippi State game and hasn’t looked back. His play has been a bit more inconsistent than Campbell’s, but he’s impressing as a true freshman.
Emery Jones joined Will Campbell as a true freshman starter on LSU’s offensive line early on this season. The Baton Rouge native was considered an interior offensive lineman as a high school prospect, but has primarily worked at right tackle thus far. While Jones has had some baptism by fire moments in SEC play, he’s played relatively well considering his true freshman status and the competition.
Jones ranked as the No. 100 prospect in the 2022 cycle according to the On3 Consensus.
LB Harold Perkins
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Perkins was the top recruit in LSU’s 2022 class, and though he faced a veteran linebacker group to compete with for playing time, he’s simply been too good to keep off the field. Whether it’s playing off the ball or rushing the passer in the JACK position, Perkins can do it all.
Harold Perkins is showing the high end athleticism that made him an On3 Consensus five-star prospect. The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is already one of the more disruptive defenders in the SEC. Perkins has been a two-time On3 True Freshman Standout this season after big games against Mississippi State and Auburn. The former Cypress (Texas) Cy Park standout has recorded 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and three quarterback hurries. Perkins’ ability to create disruption as a blitzer and pass rusher, in addition to his athleticism in space gives LSU defensive coordinator Matt House a moveable chess piece.
Perkins ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2022 On3 Consensus.