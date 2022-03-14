Three Longhorns mentioned on CFN’s All-Transfer Portal Team

At the end of the 2021 season, Steve Sarkisian essentially vowed to add over 30 new scholarship players in order to help turn Texas around after an disappointing 5-7 record.

The Longhorns were able to add a strong recruiting class that ranked No. 5 in the nation, and were also able to bring in a top-10 transfer portal class. A lot of these new faces are expected to push for a starting spot right away, or at the very minus contribute as a rotational player.

Texas’ incoming transfers are headlined by former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers. They were also able to add some playmakers at other positions on both sides of the ball.

College Football News’ Rich Cirminiello released his 2022 All-Transfer Portal team, and three new Longhorns were featured on one of the two teams. Two Texas players were mentioned on the first team, and one player on the second team.

Here are the three Longhorns that made the All-Transfer Portal team.

Quinn Ewers, second-team QB

Headlining the second team, Ewers decided to forgo what would have been his senior season to cash in on some huge NIL deals at Ohio State. After sitting behind Heisman finalist CJ Stroud on the depth chart, Ewers decided it was best to enter his name in the portal and take his talents elsewhere.

He ended up transferring to Texas where he was once committed when Tom Herman was the head coach. The main reason he fell to the second team is his lack of experience, as Caleb Williams was an absolute star at Oklahoma and decided to follow Lincoln Riley to USC.

Next, a talented pass catcher

Isaiah Neyor, first-team WR

The Wyoming transfer shores up Texas at a position where outside of Xavier Worthy no one is able to consistently produce or be available. At Wyoming, Neyor put up monster numbers in an offense that was very run heavy, which makes it that much more impressive. Here is what Cirminiello said about Neyor:

The Horns’ revamped passing game now includes Neyor, who averaged 21.6 yards per catch in two seasons with run-first Wyoming.

Finally, a familiar player from Alabama

Jahleel Billingsley, first-team TE

One of the more underrated additions this offseason that gets overshadowed by the other two players mentioned, Billingsley played a major role as a member of the Crimson Tide. He has experience in Sarkisian’s offense, and will help make up for Texas losing both Cade Brewer (graduation) and Jared Wiley (transfer). Here is what Cirminiello said about his addition: