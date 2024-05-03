Three Longhorns land in first round of way-too-early 2025 NFL mock draft

Texas is likely to have another good showing for the 2025 NFL draft.

The Longhorns saw 11 players selected throughout the first six rounds of the 2024 NFL draft. This is likely to become the new norm under head coach Steve Sarkisian.

In ESPN’s first way-too-early mock draft for 2025, NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid projects three Longhorns to be taken off the board in the first round.

The first Texas player to be selected in Reid’s mock draft is left tackle Kelvin Banks. Many view Banks as a potential top-five pick, but Reid projects him to the Denver Broncos with the No. 6 overall pick.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 12, while transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond sneaks into the first round at No. 27 to the Buffalo Bills.

