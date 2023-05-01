Three Longhorns land in first round of PFF’s way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft just concluded but it’s never too early to look ahead to the 2024 class.

Based on the latest Super Bowl 58 odds to determine the draft order, Pro Football Focus released their way-too-early 2024 NFL mock draft over the weekend.

Texas is expected to be well-represented throughout the 2024 NFL draft. Quarterback Quinn Ewers, tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders and wide receiver Xavier Worthy have the chance to play themselves into first-round consideration early on.

Other notable players such as Jaylan Ford, Byron Murphy, Jordan Whittington, AD Mitchell, Alfred Collins and others could become early round draft selections with a strong 2023 season as well.

Here’s a look at the three Longhorns PFF believes will land in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

No. 18 overall: Ja'Tavion Sanders (TE)

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

PFF’s landing spot: No. 18 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers

“Even after selecting Quentin Johnston, the Chargers could stand to add some pass-catchers. Sanders is a freak athlete at 6-foot-4, 242 pounds, and his 32 combined receiving first downs/touchdowns in 2022 trailed only Dalton Kincaid, Michael Mayer and Brock Bowers among Power Five tight ends.” – Max Chadwick

No. 21 overall: Quinn Ewers (QB)

Tim Warner/Getty Images

PFF’s landing spot: No. 21 pick to the Minnesota Vikings

“Ewers disappointed in his first season as a starter after being one of the highest-rated quarterback recruits ever. He still flashed his ridiculous arm talent, as his 6.6% big-time throw rate ranked sixth among Power Five quarterbacks. The issue is his decision-making and accuracy. Ewers’ 65.2% adjusted completion rate was the eighth-worst in the Power Five. If he can rein it in, Ewers can join Caleb Williams and Drake Maye at the top of the draft.” – Max Chadwick

No. 31 overall: Xavier Worthy (WR)

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

PFF’s landing spot: No. 31 pick to the Philadelphia Eagles

“It was a relatively down year for Worthy, whose 70.1 receiving grade in 2022 was more than 10 points lower than what he posted in 2021 as a true freshman. Despite seeing 10 more targets this past season, the sophomore recorded 224 fewer receiving yards and four fewer touchdowns than his dominant 2021 year. He became much more of a downfield receiver this past season, with his average depth of target being 17.6 yards, which ranked seventh highest in the Power Five. That dwarfs his 13.4-yard figure from 2021, which was 69th in the same group. By making him more of a downfield threat, Texas took away one of Worthy’s best attributes: his ability after the catch. As a true freshman, Worthy’s 526 yards after the catch were the 10th most in the Power Five. He fell to 41st this year with only 324 yards after the catch.” – Max Chadwick

