Three Longhorns land in first round of CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft

We’re now less than a week away from the start of the 2024 NFL draft.

For Texas fans, it’s a realistic possibility for up to 10 players to be selected throughout the three-day event. Three of those players are commonly projected in the first round.

In CBS Sports’ latest NFL mock draft released on Thursday, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy was slated to the Los Angeles Chargers with the No. 19 overall pick.

Sometimes the football gods smile kindly upon you. Aaron Donald retires and L.A. has the best defensive tackle prospect in the draft sitting right there. – Jonathan Jones

A duo of Texas wide receivers also snuck into the first round. Xavier Worthy was the next Longhorn off the board to the Miami Dolphins with the No. 21 pick, while the New England Patriots traded up to snag Adonai Mitchell at pick No. 27.

The 2024 NFL draft will begin on Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. CT.

