Three Longhorns take home AP All-America honors

On Monday, the AP All-America team announced its selections for the best college football players in the country. Among the honorees were three standout players from the Texas Longhorns.

T’Vondre Sweat, a senior interior defensive lineman, was named to the first team for his exceptional performance this season. Sweat recorded two sacks and eight tackles for loss, proving to be a dominant force on defense. The senior didn’t fill the stat sheet, because his game was to be a force to opposing offensive linemen in the run game and to pressure the quarterback. Sweat was also named the 2023 Outland Trophy winner, solidifying himself as the nation’s best interior lineman.

Byron Murphy, a junior defensive lineman, was named to the second team for his impressive ability to be all over the field alongside Sweat. Murphy recorded eight tackles for loss and five sacks. Murphy helped the Longhorns’ defense to be one of the best in the country.

Xavier Worthy, a junior wide receiver, was named to the third team for his explosive playmaking ability. Worthy recorded 969 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his third year of college football in Steve Sarkisian’s offense, showcasing his potential to be a star player for any NFL team if he chooses to enter the 2024 draft.

These three Longhorns have proven to be some of the best players in the country and are well deserving of this recognition.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire