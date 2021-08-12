Three Longhorns make ESPN’s top 50 newcomers in college football

For every star that leaves the college football ranks, there are new faces that come in and capture the attention of fans across the nation.

ESPN recently ranked the top 50 newcomers in college football, whether they be recruits, transfers, or simply players who did not start the season prior. With Texas having a new coaching staff, the whole roster essentially started with a fresh slate. The Longhorns also had a major haul of transfers that they hope will help add playmakers and depth to both sides of the ball.

Texas had three current players and one former player (Keaontay Ingram) make the list. It’s interesting to note that much of the chatter this offseason surrounded the players that the Longhorns added to their defense, but all three of the newcomers on ESPN’s rankings are on the offensive side of the ball. It does make sense, however, considering Steve Sarkisian is one of the best offensive minds in the nation and has utilized his talent to perfection regardless of what school he has been coaching at.

Let’s take a look at the three Texas players that ESPN expects to have major impacts in their first year of being a full-time contributor.

Mickey Welsh-Imagn Content Services, LLC

Keilan Robinson, Running Back

The highest ranked of the three is Alabama transfer Keilan Robinson, who came in at No. 34. He saw limited action while at Alabama as he was stuck behind Najee Harris and Brian Robinson. As a freshman, he accumulated 254 yards and two touchdowns on 39 carries. He also returned one kick on the year. Alabama was just so deep at every position he was unable to shine, as he also can go out wide and play receiver, but again Alabama was not lacking depth there either with the Heisman winner and first round pick DeVonta Smith on one side and first round pick Jalen Waddle on the other. Even after Waddle’s injury, there were other talented players like John Metchie and Slade Bolden ready and waiting.

Robinson took to the portal to follow his offensive coordinator who is now the head coach, and the gadget player is hoping to make plays all over the field. Here is what ESPN had to say:

Robinson can do a little bit of everything and transferred in from Alabama, where Steve Sarkisian was his offensive coordinator. Now his head coach at Texas, Sarkisian will be able to utilize Robinson in the run and pass game and as a combo with running back Bijan Robinson.

Next, a speedy wide receiver

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Xavier Worthy, Wide Receiver

Xavier Worthy could very well end up being the best receiver on the roster by the end of the season, as the speedster has already drawn comparisons to Tyreek Hill and Jerry Jeudy. After signing with Michigan, he decided to take his talents elsewhere and has already found himself with the starters in Austin as a freshman. He has been the talk of camp whenever someone is asked about who is standing out, and rightfully so, as he could be the big play threat that Texas has so badly been missing at the receiver position.

ESPN had him ranked as the No. 42 player, which could end up being extremely low, but here is what they said about Worthy:

Worthy signed with Michigan in the 2021 class, but was released from his national letter of intent before even getting to campus. Now with Texas, he has a chance to see a lot of playing time in his first season. He’s explosive and can make plays all over the field, which is exactly what Texas needs on offense.

Finally, a young offensive lineman

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Majors, Offensive Lineman

The offensive line will likely have a few new faces all over, and Majors is one of the contenders to step in and grab a starting role at center. He only appeared in three games as a true freshman in 2020, but when he saw the field he was about as solid as it comes. Majors was ranked as the No. 48 player in the top 50 newcomers and will be a vital part of Texas’ offensive line over the next few years.

Here is what ESPN said about him: