Three Longhorns make CBS Sports analyst’s Top 15 players in CFB

The Texas football offseason hype machine is firing on all cylinders. The Longhorns are viewed as having three of the best players in college football heading into 2024.

CBS Sports analyst Blake Brockermeyer ranked the Top 15 players in college football. Three Texas players made the list.

Checking in at No. 10 was Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks who drew the following explanation for his ranking.

“Banks has had a solid sophomore year and is still on pace to be one of the better tackles in the country but showed a few cracks with added responsibility and a target on him after an incredible freshman year. Still, Banks allowed only one sack and 14 total pressures in 2023 and has what it takes to be one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s tracking to be a first-round pick; Texas has not had an offensive lineman selected in that round since 2002.”

After Banks at No. 14 was Alabama transfer and presumably Texas’ No. 1 wideout Isaiah Bond. Brockermeyer views Bond as a good replacement for what Texas lost at receiver this offseason.

“Texas landed one of the best wide receivers in the country after losing big time playmakers Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy. Bond is a playmaker — an excellent route runner with the track speed ability to take the top off a defense. In many ways, he’s a fusion of Mitchell and Worthy. Bond led Alabama and was at his best in the clutch. He’ll be WR1 for Quinn Ewers and they’ll depart for the NFL together in 2025.”

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers earned the No. 15 ranking after a good campaign in 20233. Brockermeyer wants to see Ewers continue his progression in the upcoming season.

“Ewers took his game to another level in 2023. There are no excuses, with a loaded offense around him, to not have one of the best seasons in the country in 2024. Ewers has all the traits you want as a quarterback as a pure drop back passer with a cannon for an arm and the ability to make the off-platform throws. I’d like to see him more consistently hit the tight windows. Could be the most important player in college football with all eyes on him as Texas enters the SEC.”

We’ll have a good idea of whether or not Ewers has improved when the Longhorns face the Michigan pass defense in Week 2.

