Three locals play in North-South football game

Jun. 16—SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three area grid stars suited up in the annual North-South football game on Saturday at South Charleston High School.

A pair of Frankfort Falcons, Hayden Nester and Tyrique Powell, and Petersburg's Josh Biggs played on the North team, which fell 21-20 after a winning two-point conversion attempt was stopped in overtime.

The North Bears had won 6 of 7 contests with the South Cardinals, but South extended its edge in the all-time series to 42-25-3.

Shady Springs' Vince Culicerto was the coach of the South squad, and Spring Mills' Marcus Law headed the North.