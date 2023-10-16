All three local teams suffer Week 8 Lackawanna Football Conference losses

REGION — Local fans endured a rough weekend during Week 8 Lackawanna Football Conference action.

Honesdale, Wallenpaupack Area and Western Wayne all suffered losses, only the second time this season that’s happened.

The Hornets traveled to Mid Valley Friday night for a Division II battle with the Spartans. Coach Paul Russick’s squad put up a valiant struggle, but eventually came out on the short end of a 26-25 final.

“We were very flat in the first half,” the veteran skipper said. “The boys did not give up though. We were down seven at halftime, but continued to battle and scored 25 second half points.”

More: Honesdale's Zach Gledhill emerges as a weapon at wideout in LFC action

Also by Kevin Edwards: Wallenpaupack Area kicker Gannon Decker is tops in the Lackawanna Football Conference

Meanwhile on the shores of The Big Lake, Paupack turned in a solid first half effort, but faded down the stretch en route to a 31-3 Homecoming loss to Dallas.

“Dallas is undefeated for a reason,” said longtime head coach Dr. Mark Watson. “They are a very good team. They’re fast, physical and really flow to the ball on defense.”

Finally, Western Wayne and Dunmore squared off in a much-anticipated Division II contest with serious playoff implications. And while Coach Shane Grodack’s lads battled right down to the wire, the Bucks eventually prevailed 20-12.

“Dunmore is very strong and physical up front, so we had a bit of trouble running the ball consistently,” he said. “We did make some big plays offensively, but in the end we couldn’t stop them from putting together a couple of long drives.”

Rollercoaster ride

Friday’s LFC Week 8 game between Honesdale and Mid Valley was ultimately decided in the trenches.

The Hornets and Spartans each unveiled a powerful ground game that chewed up both yardage and the clock.

Mason Avery paced the Red & Black attack with another outstanding performance. The junior tailback erupted for 246 yards on 25 carries. He now has 1,057 yards this season.

The highlight of Avery’s evening was a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns. The first came from 14 yards out, while the second covered 71 yards and gave the Hornets a late lead.

Mid Valley's Jakob Lesher countered with 218 yards and three touchdowns of his own. The last one came as time expired in regulation and proved to be the difference in the game.

“Unfortunately our surge in the second half wasn’t quite enough,” Coach Russick said. “The offense was clicking on all cylinders and the defense was really flying all around the field.”

With the loss, Honesdale’s overall record dropped to 3-5. Next up for the Hornets is a home game against Dunmore. The Bucks are 6-2 and all alone atop the Division II standings.

Opening kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Daniel J. O’Neill Sports Complex.

Homecoming heartbreak

A huge crowd packed the stands Friday night for Paupack’s Homecoming game versus Dallas.

This non-conference battle pitted a Buckhorn squad mired in a five-game losing streak against an undefeated Mountaineer team. And while Dr. Watson’s lads played inspired football for two quarters, it was all Dallas after the break.

“Unfortunately, that’s been kind of a theme this year,” he said. “We played great halves, but we’re too inconsistent. Plus, we keep shooting ourselves in the foot; turnovers and penalties are killing us.”

Dallas dominated on the ground. Led by Dylan Geskey, the Mounties piled up more than 200 total rushing yards. The junior halfback finished up with 127 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the second half.

Paupack’s offense was paced by Drew Kiesendahl. The junior quarterback hit on 11-of-19 passes for 90 yards. Kiesendahl’s favorite target was senior wideout Jake Holbert who had four catches good for 69 yards.

Senior kicker Gannon Decker accounted for Paupack’s only points, booting a 40-yard field goal late in the third quarter.

Defensively, Xaiden Schock earned high marks from his mentor. The hard-hitting junior linebacker cracked double digits in tackles for a fourth consecutive game.

“Xaiden is a very tough and athletic kid,” Dr. Watson said. “He works hard at his craft and is getting better every week. Xaiden definitely has a bright future.”

Next on the agenda for Paupack (2-6) is a home game with Valley View (7-1). The Cougars are fresh off a 30-12 loss at the hands of red-hot Delaware Valley.

“Another tough game against a quality opponent,” Dr. Watson said. “Valley View is a good team, but we can definitely play with them. I love our kids. They’re a resilient, hard-working bunch.”

First place at stake

Western Wayne’s Week 8 LFC game with Dunmore was billed as showdown for first place in Division II.

And it lived up to that billing.

The Wildcats fought their way to a 12-6 lead early in the second quarter, but that advantage was short-lived. The Bucks surged ahead 13-12 at intermission, then added a third period touchdown to seal the deal on an eventual 20-12 victory.

“It was back and forth for most of the game,” said Coach Grodack. “We made a couple of really big plays on both sides of the ball, but it just wasn’t enough.”

Two of those big plays came courtesy of Ethan Grodack and Sean Owens.

Grodack, a senior defensive back who’s committed to play college baseball at Wilkes, recovered a second quarter fumble. Moments later, Owens, a junior wideout, hauled in a 52-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Frankie Leyshon.

“Sean is just 31 yards away from breaking Dylan Walck’s school record for career receiving,” Coach Grodack said. “I fully expect him to do that next week.”

Owens has 26 catches for 351 yards and three touchdowns this fall. Over the course of the past three seasons, he's amassed 71 receptions for nearly 1,200 yards and 15 TDs.

This Friday night, Western Wayne (5-3) hopes to bounce back against Lakeland. The Chiefs are 1-7 and coming off a 28-21 loss at West Scranton.

“It’s an important one because the past two years they have beaten us in close games,” said Coach Grodack. “I definitely expect the Chiefs to show up and be ready to play. We have to be ready to play … and we will be ready to play.”

This article originally appeared on Tri-County Independent: Honesdale, Paupack and Western Wayne Lackawanna Football Conference