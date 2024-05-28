Three local small businesses on Women’s Open gear

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Three businesses will be on display this week at the 79th U.S. Women’s Open. Savoy Truffle, Lancaster Beignet Company and Nicole Taylor Boutique will have their logos on the gear of three golfers.

Two-time Olympian Lexi Thompson is partnered with Savoy Truffle.

“To support the Savoy Truffle Market [is a] huge honor for me,” Thompson said. “I think it’s so important to support these small businesses and help them grow and help them get their name out there to help grow as a business.”

Amex (American Express) runs the U.S. Women’s Open Player Small Business Spotlight. It helps get the word out to the community and out-of-towners.

The announcement caught the businesses off guard.

“Sometimes it doesn’t feel like you’re being noticed or any of that because we’re in such a big sea of so many other great restaurants and other women entrepreneurs all across Lancaster,” owner Brittnie Jones of Savoy Truffle said.

“I was a little skeptical at first because no one ever calls and say, ‘Hey, we want to sponsor you for the U.S. Open,'” Nicole Vasquez, owner of Nicole Taylor Boutique, said.

Vasquez’s brand will be donned by Gabi Ruffels. The boutique is sponsoring bracelets for the tournament. They can be found at Nicole Taylor or at the Lancaster Country Club.

Lancaster Beignet Company is partnered with one of the best. No. 3 ranked Celine Boutier.

She is French, and her bag will have the cafe’s brand on her bag. The three golfers will have some cheerleaders throughout the weekend.

“I think that she’s going to have a great weekend and I’m hoping that we can see her be in the running there on Sunday,” Collin Dawkins, Lancaster Beignet owner, said on Boutier.

“Yes, girl. Do your thing. I’m so excited to see you on Sunday,” Vasquez said on Ruffels.

“We’re rooting for you, Lexi. We hope you do amazing. We can’t wait to see you actually on the green,” Jones said on Thompson.

