Three local players chosen for AHSAA All-Star game

Oct. 17—Three area players will take part in the Alabama High School Athletic Association's 65th annual North vs. South All-Star game later this year.

Hartselle seniors Ri Fletcher (running back) and Peyton Steele (defensive back) as well as Athens senior receiver Jay'Shon Ridgle were a part of the North team's roster released over the weekend.

The game is set for Dec. 15 at Mobile's Hancock Whitney Stadium.

So far this season Fletcher has rushed 128 times for 853 yards and 12 touchdowns, while also catching 16 passes for 152 yards and two more scores. Steele has 52 tackles on the year, four for a loss, with three sacks and an interception.

Ridgle has caught 44 passes this season for 8-3 yards and eight touchdowns. He's also rushed 14 times for 80 yards and a score.

