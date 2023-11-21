Three local athletes sign to play college sports, including two at West Texas A&M

Three local athletes made their college intentions known in the past week with two of them choosing to stay at home. Let's take a look at who all is going where.

Mackenzie Hickman, West Plains

Hickman signed her national letter of intent to play college soccer for Northwest Oklahoma State University last Thursday. The outside midfielder is expected to be one of the top leaders for a Lady Wolves team that won a district title and advanced to the regional quarterfinals in their first year of existence. She had 14 goals and 11 assists in 27 games last season.

Jailyn Sledge, Tascosa

Tascosa's Jailyn Sledge (right) with his family after signing to play basketball for West Texas A&M University.

Sledge is one of the top boys basketball players in the Panhandle and was a first team selection to the Amarillo Globe-News preseason boys basketball Super Team this year. The 6-foot-7 senior averaged 20.3 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and three blocks per game last season. He became one of the few local players to be recruited by and sign with West Texas A&M last week.

Abby Howell, Bushland

What a week for Howell. She led the Lady Falcons with 16 kills in the state semifinal volleyball match against Central Heights, led the way in kills in the state title game against Gunter, and took home a state championship ring. Before all of that, though, she signed to play softball at West Texas A&M. She hit .524, while tallying 17 home runs and 73 RBI last season.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Three local high school athletes sign to play college sports