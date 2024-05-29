Three Lions earn All-Region baseball honors

May 29—Three MSSU baseball players — Cole Gayman, Henry Kusiak and Drew Townsend — earned All-Region honors, it was announced Wednesday. They were named to 2024 American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-Region teams Wednesday.

Webb City junior pitcher Cole Gayman and Henry Kusiak, a senior infielder from Round Lake, Illinois, were both first-team Central Region selections. Junior Drew Townsend earned a spot on the second team as a utility player.

Gayman, who also was a National College Baseball Writers Association All-American first team pick, logged 11 wins and two losses in 16 starts for the Lions this season. That tied a school record for most single-season wins.

Gayman logged two complete games and struck out 90 batters in 100 innings en route to a 2.25 season ERA and a 1.05 WHIP.

Other awards for Gayman this season included NCBWA First Team All-Region, D2CCA First Team All-Region, All-MIAA First Team, and MIAA All-Tournament Team. He also was named NCBWA National Pitcher of the Week, NCBWA Regional Pitcher of the Week twice, and was a five-time MIAA Pitcher of the Week selection.

Kusiak hit a team-high .397 with 89 hits, including 20 doubles, three triples, and 15 home runs; He led the Lions with a team-high .714 slugging percentage with 63 RBIs and 78 runs.

Kusiak walked 44 times and recorded an MSSU single-season record 23 HBP on the year for a .527 on-base percentage.

In the field, Kusiak finished with a .988 fielding percentage, with just three errors in 242 opportunities.

Kusiak broke or tied a total of 10 records this season, including career school records for hits, runs batted in, total bases, at-bats, extra base hits, games played and hit by pitches.

He also set MIAA career marks for hits and at-bats.

Previous honors this season include NCBWA Second Team All-Region, D2CCA Second Team All-Region, First Team All-MIAA, and the MIAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player. He was also an MIAA Gold Glove selection and a two-time MIAA Hitter of the Week.

Drew Townsend, a junior lead-off hitter from Kansas City, Missouri hit .333, (75-225) with a .600 slugging percentage and a .480 on-base percentage.

Townsend tied Kusiak for the team lead in home runs with 15, while also connecting for 13 doubles and a triple.

Patient at the plate,, Townsend currently leads NCAA Division II in walks with 58 on the season.

Townsend recorded 43 RBIs this season and a team-high 80 runs scored.

Townsend's other honors this season include being a NCBWA Second Team All-Region pick, Second Team All-MIAA, and the MIAA All-Tournament Team.