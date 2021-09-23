Three lineup decisions the Vikings can make

The Vikings have been exposed by both the Bengals and Cardinals, en route to an 0-2 start. Now, Minnesota has to make some important decisions in order to salvage any of its season this year.

So the Vikings’ lineup decisions are important as the team tries to avoid an 0-3 record in Week 3. Here are some moves the team can make for the Seahawks game:

CB Cameron Dantzler over Bashaud Breeland

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler (27) defends Indianapolis Colts' Andre Chachere (36) during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

There's no telling who the Vikings will start at cornerback against the Seahawks. But a move to replace Breeland in the lineup with Dantzler makes sense. Breeland earned a starting cornerback spot out wide this offseason. Through the first two games, he has a PFF overall grade of 29.3, missing tackles and giving up big plays in the passing game. Dantzler featured in the Cardinals game after being inactive for Week 1. He came up big, defending a pass intended for A.J. Green.

DT Sheldon Richardson for Dalvin Tomlinson

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (9) warms up on the sidelines against the Kansas City Chiefs before the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tomlinson has two pressures and two stops in 85 snaps so far, per PFF’s Eric Eager, He was moved from nose tackle to three-technique this season, and he has been quiet in both games. The Vikings may want to opt for a player who can create pressure more consistently, such as Sheldon Richardson.

DE Everson Griffen or Stephen Weatherly for D.J. Wonnum

Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) gets away from Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everyone Griffen (97)during the second quarter at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Wonnum has three combined tackles in two starts and no QB hits. According to PFF, Wonnum has more snaps than Weatherly and Griffen so far. If Griffen is healthy, he may be a good option. He had some nice pass rushes against the Bengals in Week 1, but was ruled out in Week 2 with a concussion. Weatherly has less snaps than Wonnum, but has a PFF grade of 72.5. Weatherly and Griffen both sometimes line up at defensive tackle, making it easier for them to possibly rush the passer and possibly influencing their grades. Also, Weatherly did have a pretty bad play against the Cardinals, when he was left unblocked, but couldn't get to Kyler Murray as Murray found Rondale Moore for a huge touchdown. Still, Wonnum has not looked good. Maybe the Vikings have to wait for Griffen to come back to replace him in the lineup, but it's worth a shot and putting Wonnum in more of a reserve role.

