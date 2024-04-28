Three leave varsity football staff; Hanson back to coach TEs

Apr. 27—MOULTRIE — Three former Colquitt County football players who were on the Packers varsity coaching staff the last two seasons have moved on.

Another former assistant, however, is returning to Moultrie to coach.

Packers linebackers coach Bull Barge announced in February that he was leaving to become the defensive coordinator for Jeff Hammond at Worth County.

Joining him in departing the Colquitt County staff are receivers coach Quin Roberson, who is going to Westlake High in Atlanta as the offensive coordinator, and tight ends coach Kiel Pollard.

Coming back to Colquitt County is Buck Hanson, who was the Packers tight ends coach in 2018 and offensive line coach from 2019-2021.

He will coach the tight ends again and help Bryce Giddens with the offensive linemen.

Hanson, who has been a head coach and an assistant coach in his long career, was on the staff at Rome last season.

Head coach Sean Calhoun said a new assistant to replace Roberson has been selected, but has not yet been approved by the the Colquitt County school board.

Roberson was an outstanding receiver at Colquitt County before graduating in 2010 and going on to play at Samford and on the 2012 Division II national championship team at Valdosta State.

He had coached three years at Ocoee (Fla.) High School and one year at Thomas County Central before returning to Moultrie in 2022.

Roberson will join the staff of new Westlake coach Morris Mitchell, who succeeded Rico Zackery.

Zackery, also a former Colquitt County assistant, left Westlake to become the outside linebackers and defensive ends coach at East Carolina.

Calhoun said Roberson did an outstanding job in his two years at his alma mater and expects him to have a long career in coaching.

"He is super smart," Calhoun said. "He is knowledgable, focused, hard-working and loyal."

Although the varsity staff is losing three coaches, only two will be replaced.

Calhoun said defensive coordinator Jeremy Rowell will take on one of the position coaching assignments this season.

Calhoun's offensive staff will now include coordinator and running backs coach John Cooper; Giddens, offensive line; Hanson, tight ends; David Hill Jr., receivers; Patrick Hunter, kickers; and a coach to be named to work with receivers.

The defensive staff has, Rowell, defensive coordinator; Terel Toomer, defensive line; Brian Simmons, safeties and special teams; Stan Luttrell, strength and conditioning and outside linebackers; and Dextra Polite, cornerbacks.

Also joining the staff for the 2024 season is Michael Fowler, who will work with the ninth-grade program and run the weight-training program at Willie J. Williams Middle School.

Fowler, a former teammate of Calhoun's at Valdosta State University, is currently on the middle school staff at Lowndes.

The ninth-grade staff, while gaining Fowler, will lose Zach Stanaland, who is heading to Tattnall County to serve as its defensive coordinator.

Tomarcio Reese will replace Stanaland as the defensive coordinator.

Reese, like Barge, is a former Colquitt County linebacker. He played four years of college football, including the last two at Georgia Southern.

Before joining the Packers staff last year, Reese coached one year at Valdosta.

Remaining on head coach Marshall Locke's ninth-grade staff will be offensive coordinator Trey Perkins, offensive and defensive line coach Ian Brinson; and defensive backs and receivers coach Cory Harper.

Calhoun said Colquitt County will field two sixth-grade teams this fall.

Travis Register will return to coach one of the teams. Andy Harden will coach the other.