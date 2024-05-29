Three Lady Vols’ softball players earn All-America honors

Three Tennessee softball players earned All-America honors on Tuesday.

Pitchers Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall and center fielder Kiki Milloy received national recognition for their accomplishments during the recently completed 2024 season.

Pickens earned first-team honors from both Softball America and D1Softball. Gottshall earned second-team honors from both outlets, while Milloy was named Second-Team All-America from D1Softball.

Pickens (22-7) recorded a 1.12 ERA. She appeared in 38 games for the Lady Vols, making 27 starts. She pitched 15 complete games and posted 12 shutouts and one save.

She recorded 225 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .156 batting average.

Gottshall posted a 20-5 record and a 1.37 ERA in 2024.

She appeared in 35 games and made 20 starts. Gottshall pitched eight complete games, three shutouts and three saves.

Milloy leaves Tennessee as the Lady Vols’ career leader in home runs, total bases and runs scored.

Milloy posted a .347 batting average and led Tennessee in home runs (13), doubles (12) and triples (2). She was tied for a team lead with 59 hits.

Milloy recorded 24 stolen bases in 2024. She totaled 142 stolen bases at Tennessee, the second most in program history.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire