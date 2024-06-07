Three Lady Vols qualify for NCAA Outdoor Championships

Three Tennessee women’s track and field athletes qualified for Saturday’s NCAA Outdoor Track Championships. The Lady Vols’ second-ranked 4×400-meter relay team also advanced to the finals.

2000-meter finals will be contested at 6:32 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Brianna White qualified for the finals after recording a time of 51.40 seconds in the 400-meter dash. She finished fifth in her heat and ninth overall.

In the 200-meter dash, Lady Vols’ senior Dennisha Page finished the event in 22.44 seconds and earning an automatic bid in the finals. She finished second in her heat and sixth overall.

The 200-meter final is slated for Saturday at 7:07 p.m. EDT.

Tennessee’s 4×400-meter relay team of Javona Valcourt, Kyla Robison-Hubbard, Dalour Miles and White recorded a fourth-place overall finish, posting a time of 3:27.65. The final is scheduled for 7:51 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Five Lady Vols earned Second-Team All-America honors in the Thursday’s semifinals.

Joella Lloyd and Page both competed in the 100-meter dash. Lloyd finished 11th and Page 13th, marking the first time since 2008 Tennessee had multiple All-Americans in the event.

Junior pole vaulter Sara Schmitt finished in 13th place, becoming the second All-American pole vaulter in Lady Vols’ history.

Valcourt earned an All-America certificate in the 400-meter dash as she finished 16th.

In the 400-meter hurdles, Robinson-Hubbard finished in 10th place.

