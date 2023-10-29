Three Lady Vols earn All-SEC soccer honors

Three Tennessee soccer players received All-SEC honors Sunday when the league office announced the coaches’ postseason teams.

Junior midfielder Jordan Fusco received first-team honors. Graduate transfer Sizzy Lawton, who plays midfielder and forward for the Lady Vols, received second team honors, while forward Kate Runyon was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Fusco, a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2021, totaled six goals and four assists and led Tennessee in points (16) during the regular-season.

Lawton, a transfer from Penn, recorded six goals and two assists, while appearing in every match for the Lady Vols. She ranked third on the team with 14 points.

In her first collegiate season, Runyon, a forward, totaled six goals and two assists, appearing in 14 games and making five starts before missing time due to injury.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire