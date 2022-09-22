Three keys to victory for the Oklahoma Sooners vs. Kansas State

After sprinting through their non-conference schedule relatively easily, 2022 Oklahoma Sooners set its sights squarely on ascending to the top of the Big 12. The climb starts on Saturday with a home game against a Kansas State team that’s been far from kind to Oklahoma in the past few years.

There’s plenty of reason to believe that the Sooners come out on Saturday and execute and win the game. They are the more talented team and have the edge in virtually every area. However, football isn’t always that simple to predict. Especially not games involving conference opponents. Stranger things have happened, and Oklahoma, led by first-year head coach Brent Venables, will have to be on their game.

In 2020 K-State lost to Arkansas State then won in Norman the following week. In 2019 the Wildcats struggled with a 5-7 TCU team, then beat OU the following week. K-State lost to Tulane last week…is another upset in store?… — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) September 21, 2022

K-State has some pieces that could make this game interesting, and if caught sleeping, Oklahoma could be in a bar fight against Chris Klieman’s team from Manhattan, Kansas.

With that said, here are the three keys we believe will most impact Oklahoma’s chances of winning against the Wildcats.

The Deuce can’t get loose

Since his freshman year, Deuce Vaughn has been a thorn in Oklahoma’s side. While he’s extremely short in stature, he’s a “big dawg” on the field. He’s a legitimate playmaker.

He scored 22 total touchdowns last year and is the focal point for the K-State offensive attack. Oklahoma’s done a good job bottling up marquee players for opposing teams, but none of them compare to Vaughn.

He’ll challenge Oklahoma on the ground and as a receiver, but if the defense can limit him to under 100 all-purpose yards, Oklahoma should be in a great position to win.

Make Adrian Martinez beat you

If you’re not going to let Deuce Vaughn beat you, that means the onus falls on transfer quarterback Adrian Martinez to do so.

Martinez, a transfer from Nebraska, comes in with plenty of collegiate experience. He’s never been the most refined passer. What’s been his undoing as a college quarterback is that he hasn’t struck fear into opposing defensive coordinators by beating them consistently enough thru the air.

The way Ted Roof and Brent Venables have manufactured pressure in a myriad of ways should make it significantly more difficult for Martinez to get comfortable in the pocket.

The Sooners could opt to let him get out of the pocket and spy him with their assortment of ultra-athletic linebackers. Forcing him to make plays off-script for four quarters should reap its rewards sooner rather than later.

Offensive line has to remain dominant

The Oklahoma offensive line answered the call against Nebraska. However, it’s back to the drawing board as they face their biggest test to date against Kansas State. Their defensive front seven is solid across the board.

Two players stick out for the Wildcats: Linebacker Daniel Green and edge rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Uzomah is arguably the best player on the defense. He leads the Wildcats in sacks with 2.5.

Green’s a playmaker in his own right and could throw a wrench into Oklahoma’s plans if he continues to play the way he has. The senior linebacker is tied for second on the team with 12 tackles and leads the team with two interceptions (fifth nationally).

For a team that is as committed to the run as Oklahoma is, having a couple of box defenders that can play the run could slow down Eric Gray and Marcus Major.

Uzomah will give Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison a true litmus test for how far they’ve come. Uzomah is a top 100 draft prospect in next April’s draft, so handling someone of his caliber could do wonders for the stock of both offensive linemen.

Oklahoma’s offensive attack starts up front. They’ve been the more physical team all year. They’ll need to do it again against a tough Kansas State team.

