Three Keys to a Seahawks victory in Cleveland

The Seattle Seahawks kickoff in Cleveland at 10am on Sunday for a showdown with the Browns. Seattle is coming off a big Thursday night win vs. the Rams in Week 5 and will take on Baker Mayfield and the Browns who got destroyed by the 49ers on Monday Night Football last week.

Our Seahawks Insider, Joe Fann, takes a look at the three keys to the game if Seattle wants to pick up the road win.

Sure, on paper it seems like an easy task after watching San Francisco dismantle the Browns. However, Seattle is on the road, and NFL teams have a history of responding well after getting blown out on National TV.

The point spread on the game is only Seattle -1.5 points.

Watch the video above to get Joe's three keys.

