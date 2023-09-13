Three keys, prediction for Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Miami RedHawks in Victory Bell battle

The lights will be on for the first "Nipp at Night" Saturday when the University of Cincinnati tries to extend its Victory Bell streak against Miami University to 17 in a row. It is the 127th Bell battle with UC taking the overall lead last season with the 38-17 win at Paycor Stadium to go up 60-59-7.

"I didn't know they played football that long ago," Satterfield joked of the rivalry that began in 1888.

Since the start of 2019, UC is 26-1 at home, winning 96.3% of the games, tying Clemson and just ahead of Alabama (92.9%, 26-2). UC has won nine straight night games at Nippert Stadium. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now and will be broadcast locally on ESPN 1530.

"At App (Appalachian State) and Western Carolina we played for a jug," Satterfield said. "I guess it was a moonshine jug. No matter what the records are, you're going to get up for the game. I know how important it is, bragging rights for the fans, for the students, for the alumni and more importantly our football game. Anything can happen in this game. We have to be prepared for that."

The Victory Bell is at stake again Saturday night when UC hosts Miami University. The Bearcats have won the last 16 games of the rivalry.

On the road again

Miami is playing their third straight road game after losing 38-3 in Florida to the Miami Hurricanes and winning last week in a weather-delayed nightmare, 41-28 at Massachusetts. After UC they have a home date with Delaware State then go to Kent State on Sept. 30 giving them a month with four of their five tilts in visiting locker rooms.

3 keys to victory for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats running back Corey Kiner (21) carries the ball in the first quarter of a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats at the Pittsburgh Panthers, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa.

1. Don't look ahead

UC may have been guilty of that last year when they found themselves down 10-0 in the first quarter vs. the RedHawks and 17-7 in the second before scoring the game's next 31 points. On the menu Sept. 23 is UC's Big 12 opener at noon against Oklahoma. Before that pomp and circumstance, a bell needs secured and kept from traveling up State Route 27.

"To have something you work for, a trophy, in a game like that it's always exciting," UC center Gavin Gerhardt said. "Since I've been here we've been able to keep it here and hopefully we keep that going this Saturday."

2. Score early and seize the momentum of the crowd

As they did last week at Pitt, UC could use the early scores to take over the game. Redshirt senior corner Justin Harris who got his first start at Pitt remembers being down last year early against Miami.

"We're going to get their best shot every time we play them," Harris said. "I think it's their Super Bowl when they play us because of the rivalry. I tell the young guys don't take it for granted and respect the opponent."

3. Locate No. 10, Gage Larvadain

Miami's slot was pointed out several times in Satterfield's press conference. He's had 16 catches with eight against Miami (FL) and eight more at UMass. Against the Minutemen he had 273 receiving yards including a 99-yard reception.

"He can fly!" Satterfield said.

Eight of Brett Gabbert's 12 completions at UMass went to top receiver Gage Larvadain.

Players to watch

At least for now, Satterfield has declared Corey Kiner the No. 1 running back after he ran for 153 yards vs. Pitt and was nominated for the Doak Walker Award Player of the Week. Kiner leads all Big 12 backs in rush yards with 258 for an average of 129 per game and is second in yards per rush at 7.82.

"As long as he continues to break out and have big games and get first downs for us, he will get more carries," Satterfield said.

Even though UC didn't go deep as much vs. Pitt, Emory Jones is second in the Big 12 in pass completion percentage at 75.51% and leads in passing touchdowns with seven and total offensive touchdowns with nine.

Braden Smith tackles Marquis Williams after an interception Saturday at Pitt. UC won the game 27-21.

Braden Smith did nearly everything vs. Pitt. He had five grabs for 59 yards including a diving catch that proved to be the winning score. He also completed a 30-yard pass to Dee Wiggins, returned two punts and had a tackle after an interception. He was named the Paul Hornung Award National Player of the Week.

"He's always been able to catch the ball really good," Satterfield said. "We can throw some things at him that maybe he didn't work on in practice and he can go out and do it. When we're dialing his number, I expect him to make the play and he makes it."

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive end Eric Phillips (97) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 9.

UC defensive lineman Eric Phillips has three tackles for loss and two sacks to be among the league leaders and is benefiting, as are UC's linebackers, from the attention on Dontay Corleone and Jowon Briggs.

"They cause havoc!" Satterfield said. "By occupying multiple blockers, it's going to free somebody else up. They're basically sacrificing themselves for the good of the team and the defense."

In addition to Miami's Larvadain, quarterback Brett Gabbert didn't play vs. UC last year but threw for 302 yards vs. UMass, albeit with three sacks. Miami's load at running back is 6-2, 234-pound Rashad Amos who had 115 yards.

Who shall ring and sing?

Two years ago at Nippert, UC got out to a 42-0 lead with Miami not scoring until the fourth quarter in a 49-14 one-sided affair. The RedHawks had an early lead last year. I wouldn't expect UC's offense to explode but this should be a game where they cover as prognosticators in Vegas are known to say.

Prediction: Cincinnati 38, Miami U. 16

