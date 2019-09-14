Three keys and prediction: Bears at Broncos

1. Let David Montgomery eat. Before the season, one of the narratives surrounding the Bears' offense was turning over 75 percent of the running back personnel from 2018 to 2019 would allow Matt Nagy's run scheme to flourish, which in turn would help Mitch Trubisky be a better quarterback. Having Trubisky pass 45 times with only 12 rushing plays to a player in the backfield in Week 1, then, hardly fit that narrative.

A better run-pass balance will only help Trubisky be more comfortable going through his reads in the pocket, which should lead to him being more efficient. It has to happen this week, too, given the looming specter of Broncos edge rushers Von Miller and Bradley Chubb 10 days after the Packers generated a ton of pressure and five sacks on the pass-happy Bears. It'll be a lot easier for Miller and Chubb to get after Trubisky if they can reasonably know a pass play is coming.

So this brings us to the main point here: The Bears need to get Montgomery going. They didn't trade up within the third round, sacrificing a 2020 fourth-round pick, to draft a running back who only gets seven touches. Yes, Montgomery will share time with Mike Davis and Tarik Cohen (assuming Cohen doesn't line up out wide or in the slot on nearly every snap he takes again), but committing to a better run-pass balance - with Montgomery leading it - will work wonders for the Bears' offense.

The Oakland Raiders did this in Week 1, with rookie Josh Jacobs rushing 23 times for 85 yards (3.7 yards/carry)…while Derek Carr completed 22 of 26 passes in a 24-16 win.

2. Don't let Joe Flacco push the ball downfield. Flacco completed seven of 11 passes that traveled at least 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage in Denver's season opener, but only one of those traveled 20 or more yards beyond the line of scrimmage. The Broncos' offense isn't totally designed to get the ball out quick and scheme out edge rushers, but it might have to with big-ticket free agent right tackle Ja'Wuan James out (though the team trusts backup Elijah Wilkinson). The Bears' defense should be good enough to make the necessary tackles and plays on those short throws to keep Denver out of the end zone.

The goal, then, will be to not let Flacco hit a deep shot to Courtland Sutton or Emanuel Sanders, be it on play action or a straight drop-back. The good news is the Bears paired their coverage and pass rush well against Green Bay in Week 1, with cornerbacks and safeties generally not letting things develop downfield while Leonard Floyd/Khalil Mack/Roy Robertson-Harris/Akiem Hicks/etc. got after Aaron Rodgers. Do the same and Denver's offense will have a tough time getting on the scoreboard.

3. Win on first down. The best way for the Bears' defense to deal with the attitude and heat facing them Sunday will be to not allow positive plays on first down. Denver's offense wasn't totally inefficient in Week 1, and reached Raiders territory on six of its eight possessions - yet didn't score a touchdown until its last drive of the game. The Bears would do well to keep the Broncos from having the kind of extended drives they had on Monday (7.6 plays per drive) given the conditions Sunday.

The worry here is if Denver is able to extend drives, the Bears' defense will get gassed quickly and might be more prone to allowing those drives to end in points than a Raiders defense high on inspiration but middling on talent was. So this means getting a good pass rush if Flacco drops back on first down, or having Akiem Hicks boss the interior while Roquan Smith and Danny Trevathan get downhill to stop the run. Do that, and Denver's offense likely won't be good enough to overcome second- and third-and-long downs.

Prediction: Bears 19, Broncos 16. The Broncos haven't lost at home in Week 2 since 1979, and have a 12-game winning streak in Week 1 or Week 2 home games. Beneath those numbers are two things: First, the Broncos have been one of the NFL's best franchises over the last 40 years; and second, it's often difficult to play on the road at altitude early in the season, when players aren't quite in peak football shape yet.

The altitude will, of course, be present on Sunday. A good Broncos team will not. This game will nonetheless be close, but the team with the better roster will win. And that team is the Bears.

