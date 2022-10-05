Three Keys to an Oklahoma victory in the Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma is between a rock and hard place as they head into one of college football’s marquee rivalry games.

It’s Texas week for the Oklahoma Sooners and the team couldn’t need a win more.

Brent Venables is no stranger to this game. He’s been a part of it many times before but this will be his first as the head coach and he comes into the game with a team probably low on confidence, bruised and battered, and simply, not playing good football.

In his weekly press conference, Venables talked about Texas being four points away from being an undefeated team. He’s right. One of those losses was to Alabama in a game the Longhorns were a play or two away from winning. This team isn’t a slouch and with their health starting to look up, things are going to be difficult for Oklahoma.

There’s a path for Oklahoma to win this game. How does Oklahoma get there? Here are three keys to victory.

Up Next: “You’re Unpredictable!”

Keep Texas Guessing

Oklahoma’s national title hopes we’re dashed with its second straight loss. Maybe they were never contenders, but after their loss to TCU, it’s pretty much official. No team has ever made the College Football Playoff with two losses.

However, there’s an outside chance that a Big 12 title game appearance could happen.

It’s bleak but not nearly impossible. Oklahoma made it to the title game and won in 2020 after losing their first two conference games.

Oklahoma is playing with house money for the rest of the season and it starts in their biggest rivalry game.

Be unpredictable. Rotate quarterbacks if need be. Toss out Nick Evers and use his legs a bit, run the trick plays, go for it on 4th down once you get to midfield, try an onside kick mid second quarter to try and steal a possession.

With the nature of the injuries and uncertainty at major spots on offense, there’s a slim chance Oklahoma just lines up and beats Texas playing by conventional standards. They’ll have to mix it up to have a shot. Texas doesn’t know who or what they are preparing for. A desperate team is a dangerous one.

Story continues

Up Next: “Why’d you have to go an make thing so complicated?”

Simplify things

For at least a week, Oklahoma may need to simplify it’s defensive scheme. The coverage busts against TCU were egregious. There are no excuses for that.

Xavier Worthy is better than Quentin Johnston and he may go for 250 yards on this secondary if they make the same mistakes they did last week. There’s also reason to believe there should be some shakeups in the lineup. Trey Morrison made some plays and he probably needs more snaps.

Up Next: “Born to Run”

Feed the Running Game

Jovantae Barnes was the offensive MVP from last week’s game. He ran hard as RB2 behind Eric Gray. That duo plus whatever the Sooners get from Marcus Major, assuming he’s playing, is the driving force to a win on Saturday.

Wear down Texas with the running game much like they did last year with Kennedy Brooks. They may not operate at the same speed as they would with Dillon Gabriel but a little tempo and some good performances on the ground would go a long way.

List

5 things the Sooners need to do to beat the Longhorns

List

Everything Brent Venables had to say in his Tuesday press conference

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire