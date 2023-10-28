Three keys as New Mexico takes on Nevada

Oct. 28—Nobody enjoyed New Mexico's 42-21 win over Hawaii last Saturday more than the Lobos.

And nobody would like to make that feeling last more than, well, the Lobos.

"It's like (what) we profess in practice all the time: Practice until you can't get it wrong, don't practice until you get it right," head coach Danny Gonzales said during a press conference on Tuesday. "We got it right one time. So you can't just expect to go out there and (have) it happen again.

"All the preparation that they did last week has to be the same preparation they do this week in order to repeat the opportunity to play hard for 60 minutes."

As New Mexico (3-4, 1-2) travels to Nevada (1-6, 1-2) this weekend, both teams will have an unexpected opportunity to pull back to .500 in Mountain West play. Three keys as the Lobos look to do so:

Limit Lewis

Offensively, it's fair to say Nevada's had better years. The Wolf Pack are averaging 15.7 points and 311.1 yards per game — not quite the worst in the country, but firmly in the bottom third.

And like the offense as a whole, the numbers haven't been all too kind to quarterback Brendon Lewis. The former four-star recruit and Colorado transfer is 99th out of 100 qualified passers in passing yards per game (143.6) and completion percentage (55.8%) with two passing touchdowns and six interceptions.

He is, however, a considerable threat with his legs — the type UNM's struggled to contain before.

"I mean, they do the zone read over and over," Gonzales said on Tuesday. "He'll keep it, he'll throw it, he'll stay along the line of scrimmage, find receivers downfield."

Hawaii's Brayden Schager (three carries for minus-13 yards last Saturday) provided a brief respite for UNM from the slate of dual-threat quarterbacks they have and will face. How well the Lobos can correct some of the issues that plagued them in similar matchups and corral Lewis is as big a key as any in keeping their bowl chances alive.

Maintain momentum on offense

The numbers haven't been great for Nevada's defense either, with the Wolf Pack giving up 33.9 points and 466.3 yards per game. A shutout is a shutout, however, and Nevada's 6-0 win over San Diego State last Saturday served as a breakthrough for a defense that had been stacking solid — if incomplete — performances over the last few weeks.

"They're starting to click ... I thought from the first week to really last week, they get better every single game," quarterback Dylan Hopkins said on Tuesday. "Especially on defense. (They) definitely do a lot of good things."

In turn, UNM's 42-21 win over Hawaii served as a breakthrough of sorts for an offense that had struggled to keep things from going sideways or getting too close for comfort in the second half.

The best way to keep that going?

"Set the tone," Hopkins said. "We've been really, really bad in the second half. But we started clicking ... Nevada, same thing. Second half of the game, start playing really, really well."

Curb self-inflicted mistakes

Through seven games, UNM is averaging a ripe 9.7 penalties per game — the second worst mark in the country. But at least against Hawaii — especially in the first half — those mistakes weren't nearly as costly as they've been in the past.

Eliminating those penalties entirely is unlikely, if not impossible. Curbing the number and effect of mistakes on a game-to-game basis, however, remains key.

"We end up kind of beating ourselves, whether it's penalties or doing something wrong," Hopkins said. "That's what we should've expected all year. We just gotta stop hurting ourselves and last game, we didn't have any of those penalties."