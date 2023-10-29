Three keys to a Chiefs victory vs. Broncos in Week 8

The Kansas City Chiefs face the Denver Broncos for the second time in three weeks on Sunday in a game that has totally different implications for both teams.

While Denver is trending towards a potential fire sale at the trade deadline after a 2-5 start, Kansas City sits atop the AFC with a 6-1 record heading into this divisional matchup.

Snowy weather is expected to alter the way each team gameplans for the Week 8 tilt, and while the Chiefs are prohibitive favorites to earn their seventh straight win, anything can happen in adverse conditions, especially in a road game.

The Broncos are likely to play a no-holds-barred brand of football against Kansas City in this game as they look to snap a losing streak to the Chiefs that extends back the better part of a decade. Fans in attendance should bundle up, grab some hot cocoa, and expect a quirky contest in the blizzard-like conditions of Mile High Denver.

Lean on Isiah Pacheco and the rushing attack

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Because of the large quantity of expected snow accumulation, this game will not be an air-raid attack from either side.

The Broncos are incapable of passing the ball with success, but Andy Reid and this Chiefs’ offense want to push the ball down the field. However, that will be difficult with the wintry atmosphere.

Denver’s defense is susceptible to the run, allowing 167 rushing yards per game through the first seven weeks.

Pacheco should be leaned on heavily in this contest while mixing in Jerick McKinnon in the rushing attack.

The second-year running back has been averaging 4.2 yards per carry while accounting for four total touchdowns so far this season.

Kansas City’s offense has slowly improved over the last couple of weeks, but there are still significant questions with the pass-catching options outside of Travis Kelce.

The last time these two faced each other two weeks ago the Broncos’ defense dared the Chiefs to run the football, dropping eight back in coverage.

Kansas City’s offense only mustered 19 points, flaring out in the red zone throughout the game, settling for four field goals.

If Denver wants to continue this game plan in week eight against the Chiefs, Reid and the coaching staff should look to lean on the running game.

Shrink the pocket around Russell Wilson

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

It goes without saying that Wilson has been underwhelming during his tenure with the Broncos. And although the 34-year-old has been “better” than last season, he has still been a bottom-half quarterback in the NFL this season.

Because of his small stature and inability to create plays outside of the pocket, Chris Jones and the Chiefs’ pass rush just need to suffocate the pocket for Wilson to struggle.

Wilson is clearly out of his prime and cannot run like he used to when he played for the Seahawks.

George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu will have a major part in the outcome of this game if they can create consistent pressure from the edge.

If Wilson can elude the outside pressure, he must step up in the pocket where Jones will be waiting to either knock down a pass or eventually sack Wilson.

The conditions of this game make it impossible for the Broncos to move the ball unless they run the ball with high success – which has been a difficult task against this Chiefs defense – or pass the ball underneath to Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton for minimal gain.

Both propositions are unlikely to occur with the combination of snow and this Chiefs’ defense being a top-five unit in the league.

Linebackers need to step up without Nick Bolton

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Star linebacker Nick Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist against the Chargers in week seven that ultimately required surgery.

Bolton is expected to be out for up to two months, which will leave a major hole in the core of this defense.

The good news for Steve Spagnuolo and this defense is the fact that this team possesses great depth at the linebacker position.

Willie Gay, Leo Chenal, and Drue Tranquill are all athletic, fast linebackers who can play sideline-to-sideline.

The Chiefs have the ability to dominate this game on both sides of the ball, and for the defense, its success will start with the front seven creating havoc for Denver’s offense.

Kansas City’s linebackers will play a major part in stopping the run and closing passing lanes in the middle of the field.

Because Wilson struggles to throw down the field and outside the numbers, the middle, and intermediate sections of the field are where the $250 million quarterback prefers to keep the ball.

The Chiefs’ defense leads the league in batted passes, and that could easily be the narrative in this game against a struggling Broncos offense.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire