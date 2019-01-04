Three keys for the Bulls vs. Pacers: Pacers continue to surprise the experts originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

For the second season in a row, the Indiana Pacers are performing above preseason expectations. Nate McMillan's team entered Thursday's action with a 25-12 record, only two games behind Toronto in the race for the East's No. 1 seed.

The biggest reason for the Pacers' success comes on the defensive end, where they're allowing a league low 101.1 points per game. Pacers' opponents are only shooting .435 from the field, which ranks second in the league to Milwaukee.

Making Indiana's record even more impressive is the fact All-Star guard Victor Oladipo has missed 11 games because of injuries. Oladipo's numbers are down from last season. He's averaging 19.6 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from the 3-point line.

The Pacers are getting it done with offensive balance; six players are averaging in double figures, including reserves Domantas Sabonis and Tyreke Evans. Sabonis is having the best year of his career, averaging 14.6 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting almost 63 percent from the field.

So, while most NBA analysts are talking about Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia and possibly Milwaukee as potential conference champs, the Pacers are quietly going about their business knowing the formula that led to 48 regular seasons wins last season still works.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are in re-group mode after another blowout loss at home on Wednesday to Orlando. After showing major improvement on the defensive end under Jim Boylen, the Bulls took a big step backwards against the Magic, allowing 112 points on nearly 58 percent shooting from the field.

Rookie center Wendell Carter Jr. played only 13 minutes, going scoreless with just one rebound. Carter admitted afterwards he didn't bring the right mental edge to the game, while Boylen said he didn't go back to the rookie because sometimes it's good to watch from the bench and go through some introspection on how to make better use of your minutes.

It will be interesting to see how Carter responds Friday night against Indiana's talented young center Myles Turner. Turner will be wearing a protective face mask after breaking his nose in a game against Atlanta on Monday. He currently leads the NBA in blocked shots with just under 3 a game. Turner is averaging 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5.5 blocks in the Pacers' two wins over the Bulls this season.

Here are three keys for the Bulls to play a third straight close game against Indiana Friday night.

1. Guard the 3-point line. Indiana is currently fifth in the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage at .373. Oladipo, Evans, Bojan Bogdanovic and Darren Collison all hit big shots to help the Pacers win the two earlier games, and the Bulls can't afford a repeat of their late close outs against Orlando that led to the Magic making 7 of their first 12 attempts from beyond the arc.

2. Protect the defensive boards. With Turner, Sabonis and starting power forward Thaddeus Young all capable of attacking the offensive glass, the Bulls have to avoid giving up easy second chance baskets against a team with superior firepower.

3. Better offensive execution. Nothing went well against Orlando on Wednesday, but the Bulls have to be crisper in their screening and cutting to get quality shots against the Pacers' top-rated defense. Zach LaVine made 6 of 10 shots from the field while Lauri Markkanen finished 6-12. Look for them to get more shot attempts on Friday against the Pacers.

