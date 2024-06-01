Three key registrations Barcelona must assess in the summer

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

There are definitely complications at FC Barcelona, and not all of them can be solved instantly. The Blaugranes are currently in a kind of rebuilding phase where they hope to restructure the team ahead of the new season. However, it is important to understand that a lot of the issues at Barcelona stem from one root.

As a result and consequence of their financial troubles, Barça are stuck in several thorns and bushes. One of the more pressing ones, apart from needing to be careful with the signings they make, is the issue of player registrations ahead of the July 1st date when it becomes integral to register said players.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there are three primary players whose registration is worth being noticed and pointed out. The three players in question are Spanish youngster Gavi, Spanish veteran Inigo Martinez, and Brazilian striker Vitor Roque.

In Gavi’s case, there is absolutely no confusion or hesitation in terms of his registration. The player will, without a doubt, be registered as part of the first team next season.

Given the precautionary measures that were approved by the National Court, much to La Liga’s dismay, Gavi retains his position as a registered member of the Barcelona first team.

However, due to his long-term injury last season, Barcelona also had the chance to register Vitor Roque. The 19-year-old striker, as per MD, is expected to no longer be counted as a registered Barcelona first-team player from June 30 onwards.

To correct this, Barça will need to be aware of their financial fair play and salary space as they would look to register him again into the team if the club wishes to retain him. Lastly, the case of Iñigo Martínez is similar to Roque’s in terms of the fundamental occurrences.

According to the same deadline, the veteran La Liga defender would be unregistered as he was registered for only one season by FC Barcelona. Due to financial fair play and salary limits, Barça may either register him to continue or let him go.