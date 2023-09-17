Three key questions for Ole Miss football, Lane Kiffin with Alabama next opponent

OXFORD — Ole Miss football has achieved what Lane Kiffin hoped for: A start to the season without any slip-ups, allowing the Rebels coach and his staff time to mesh a roster that underwent significant offseason turnover.

The Rebels (3-0) handled Georgia Tech, 48-23, on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. With the Yellow Jackets (1-2) swatted aside, the true tests of Ole Miss’ mettle can begin, starting with a trip to Alabama (2-1) on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS).

With SEC play on the way, here are three key questions that will decide the shape of the Rebels’ season.

Can Ole Miss football get its receiving options healthy? If so, how quickly?

Jordan Watkins’ big second half concealed the issue to a degree, but Ole Miss played a considerable chunk of Saturday’s contest looking like it was short of weapons on offense.

Tre Harris, who exited the Tulane game a week ago in the first quarter after securing his fifth touchdown catch of the season, did not dress. Fellow wideout Zakhari Franklin and tight end Caden Prieskorn also missed their third-straight games to start the season.

Prieskorn was set to be one of the most important pieces of the Ole Miss offense before a preseason injury sidelined him. The Rebels haven’t gotten much from Michael Trigg in his absence.

Franklin, too, looks like one of Ole Miss’ best receiving options on paper. He’s coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at UTSA.

It’s unclear whether the Rebels will have any of those three back as they enter a two-game stretch against Alabama and LSU that could define their season. Their returns could quickly change the dynamic of the Ole Miss offense.

Just how good is the Ole Miss football pass rush?

It’s difficult to see a path to a strong season for Ole Miss’ defense if the Rebels can’t effectively rush the passer. That’s where the highest concentration of talent and depth is for Pete Golding’s unit.

The results have been mixed so far. Against Tulane, Ole Miss’ defensive front spent the entire second half teeing off on backup Green Wave quarterback Kai Horton, finishing the game with four sacks by four different players.

Ole Miss only got to Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King twice, leading Kiffin to say he was disappointed by the pass-rushing effort.

The Yellow Jackets did some creative things to keep the Ole Miss front at bay, taking advantage of Haynes King’s mobility to keep the Rebels honest.

Despite Alabama’s quarterback issues, a performance more like what the Rebels produced against Tulane feels like a prerequisite for a good outcome against the Tide.

CAN REBS PUT IT TOGETHER?: Ole Miss football has the ingredients to be special. Lane Kiffin has a week to nail the recipe

Has Lane Kiffin’s running game turned a corner?

The Ole Miss rushing attack Saturday more closely resembled what Rebels fans have come to expect from the Kiffin offense.

The Rebels averaged 8.1 yards per rush, totaling 299 yards on the ground to rebound from a dismal showing against Tulane in which they posted just 2.5 yards per rush.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart was the main catalyst for the improvement, racking up 136 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, headlined by a 68-yard scamper in the first half.

Ulysses Bentley IV looked good, too, carrying the ball six times for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Is this a turning point for an Ole Miss offensive line that had previously struggled to create space for its running backs? Or was it more representative of a bad Georgia Tech run defense that had surrendered more than five yards per rush heading into this game?

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

