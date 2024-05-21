Three key points on the road

A very important win for Girona at the Estadio de Gran Canaria to get back to winning ways on the road and get closer to their objective. Míchel Sánchez's men were not as fluid as on other days, but they were accurate at key moments in the game and effective in their finishing. The penalty spot made the difference, with one saved by Gazzaniga right from the kick-off and two converted by Girona. This victory, added to the rest of the day's results, leaves the team thirteen points clear of fifth-placed Athletic with only fifteen to play for.

The start of the game was not an easy one, with a brave Las Palmas side that managed to get into their opponents' area with danger and after seven minutes saw a penalty whistled in their favour for a fall by Moleiro inside the area. Paulo Gazzaniga guessed Sandro Ramírez's intentions and saved the shot with his face, diving to his right. It was a key save in the script of the match, and from this point on Girona were able to gradually build on their lead. From a corner in their favour midway through the first half, Eric García was grabbed and the referee also pointed to the penalty spot. Dovbyk couldn't deceive the keeper and had his shot saved, but David López was quicker than anyone to anticipate and send the rebound into the back of the net.

Girona were in the ascendancy as soon as they came out of the dressing room. A good individual move by Couto ended with a foul on the Brazilian inside the area, which became the third penalty of the day. This time, Dovbyk made no mistake and beat Álvaro Vallés with a low, powerful shot to the left. The Girona side were able to manage the scoreline and hold on when the home side stepped up to try and close the gap.

Next week Barça visit Montilivi, on Saturday at 18.30h, in the first of the last five games of a month of May that will close a historic season for Girona.